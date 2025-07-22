Lauren Sánchez Bezos Lives Up To Jeff's Cringey Nickname For Her In Spicy Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everything may have gone wrong at Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' wedding last month, but the newlyweds are clearly more in love than ever. In a recent video posted to X, numerous celebrities were spotted dancing to "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, including Sánchez Bezos. Wearing a cute sunhat, the "Fly Who Flew to Space" author danced like nobody was watching — except her hubby had a front row seat to his own private concert.

Bezos looked like everyone's tech-obsessed dad on vacation, filming his wife doing literally anything. He was smiling from ear to ear as he watched her shake her groove thing. Meanwhile, celebs such as LeBron James and Michael B. Jordan could be seen in the video as well, also jamming to the beat. Seemed like quite the shindig!

LeBron James and his wife Savannah vibing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" while on vacation pic.twitter.com/qg4AC3vdrJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 22, 2025

Anyone can clearly see that Sánchez Bezos was having so much fun cutting loose in that video, just being herself and living in the moment. This carefree attitude seems like something Bezos enjoys, which reminds us about the time Bezos's alleged texts leaked and he repeatedly called Sánchez Bezos "alive girl." If you blocked this factoid from memory, here's a refresher: "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon." Cringe. Obviously, the former journalist brings spicy excitement to Bezos's life, and he's loving every minute of it.