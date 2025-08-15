Pic Of Lauren Sánchez Bezos Without Makeup On Is Head-Turning
Despite her face transformation over the years, Lauren Sánchez Bezos has kept her makeup routine fairly consistent. The former journalist typically opts for a soft glam look, where her makeup is subtle but still there. She uses products practically, applying bronzer to accentuate her plump cheeks and a nude-pink lip combo that complements the natural hue of her pout. Even her wedding makeup in June 2025 was understated, letting her lace Dolce & Gabbana gown speak for itself. Since exchanging vows with Jeff Bezos, the former news anchor has been a magnet for paparazzi. Yet, she seemingly always looks camera-ready, down to her powdered visage. It has us wondering what Sánchez Bezos looks like underneath all that makeup.
As of this writing, Sánchez Bezos' Instagram features only two posts, each from her lavish wedding weekend in Venice. But before removing her previous posts, she wasn't shy about sharing an occasional bare-faced photo. One that comes to mind is Sánchez Bezos' pre-Met Gala selfie in 2024. "No makeup... no filter... just @thebeautysandwich," she wrote on the image posted to her Instagram Story, tagging celebrity facialist Iván Pol. She did admit that she wasn't all natural — but we could've guessed that based on photo comparisons that seemingly prove her drastic plastic surgery. "Oh and my lashes from last night," Sánchez Bezos added with a laughing emoji, referring to her wispy, eyebrow-reaching falsies.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos proves that maintenance is everything
The reason Lauren Sánchez Bezos can keep her makeup to a minimum is due to her stellar maintenance routine. In a 2010 interview with Self, she laid bare the liquids that likely keep her looking youthful: Fiji water (hydration) and coffee (wakes up the skin). It all accounts for her natural dewy glow, meaning less foundation is needed on her face. In addition, her perfectly manicured eyebrows in the pre-Met Gala pic are a sign that she might use eyebrow tinting as part of her regimen, which eliminates the very frustrating task of attempting to evenly pencil in her brows every day.
Seeing as she openly admitted to getting lash extensions, we know Sánchez Bezos' eyelashes are false. But again, it's yet another step that can be checked off her makeup to-do list before even applying a primer. Her lashes are seemingly her desert-island product — or at least her trip-to-space product. Before Blue Origin launched Sánchez Bezos and a group of female A-listers into space, she told Elle that she would be full glam on the day of the mission. "We're going to have lash extensions flying in the capsule!" she said. Not to fret, Sánchez Bezos noted that her lashes were glued down and not going anywhere.