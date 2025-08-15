Pic Of Lauren Sánchez Bezos Without Makeup On Is Head-Turning

Despite her face transformation over the years, Lauren Sánchez Bezos has kept her makeup routine fairly consistent. The former journalist typically opts for a soft glam look, where her makeup is subtle but still there. She uses products practically, applying bronzer to accentuate her plump cheeks and a nude-pink lip combo that complements the natural hue of her pout. Even her wedding makeup in June 2025 was understated, letting her lace Dolce & Gabbana gown speak for itself. Since exchanging vows with Jeff Bezos, the former news anchor has been a magnet for paparazzi. Yet, she seemingly always looks camera-ready, down to her powdered visage. It has us wondering what Sánchez Bezos looks like underneath all that makeup.

As of this writing, Sánchez Bezos' Instagram features only two posts, each from her lavish wedding weekend in Venice. But before removing her previous posts, she wasn't shy about sharing an occasional bare-faced photo. One that comes to mind is Sánchez Bezos' pre-Met Gala selfie in 2024. "No makeup... no filter... just @thebeautysandwich," she wrote on the image posted to her Instagram Story, tagging celebrity facialist Iván Pol. She did admit that she wasn't all natural — but we could've guessed that based on photo comparisons that seemingly prove her drastic plastic surgery. "Oh and my lashes from last night," Sánchez Bezos added with a laughing emoji, referring to her wispy, eyebrow-reaching falsies.