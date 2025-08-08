We Asked A Hairstylist How They Would Fix Trump's Disastrous 'Do
Over the years, Donald Trump's hairstyle has remained basically the same: deep side part, sides combed back, and varying amounts of fluffiness on top. Although Trump's proven that his 70s are his worst hair decade, these earlier versions weren't particularly amazing, either. However, they look pretty good compared to Trump's 2025 'do. The president's decision to bleach his hair a blinding blonde only spotlights any styling issues, and it's likely detrimental to his strands. In an effort to find potential ways to solve Trump's hair woes, The List talked exclusively to Luna Viola, a hair and makeup artist based in Los Angeles, California.
In Viola's opinion, it's time for Trump to branch out a bit. "I would suggest a full do-over with a new hairstyle," she informed The List. "Shorter back and sides with a longer, more textured top." A total refresh like this could reboot Trump's look. When he experimented with a slicked-back look on the top of his head in 2019, Trump was virtually unrecognizable. While some mocked the change, the new 'do also received compliments.
Unfortunately, Viola's suggestion could be too far outside of Trump's comfort zone. In the past, Trump has been reluctant to leave styling decisions to the pros. "He'll say, 'Cut here, cut here, cut here,' and you'd start trimming and he'd say, 'Oh, that's enough there,'" Adrian Wood, Trump's former barber, recalled to Inside Edition. Wood also divulged that Trump didn't want a complete haircut, opting to scissor his own top strands.
Trump should switch up his styling routine, too
Even if Donald Trump insists on micromanaging his haircuts, it would be a good idea for him to make salon visits part of his routine. "Regular trims are recommended in his case to get rid of split ends and promote healthy hair," hair and makeup artist Luna Viola informed the List. By banishing split ends, Trump can protect the entire length of his strands, making his hair look as lush as possible.
Besides going for a new cut, Viola advises that Trump should change up his styling technique. "I would shape the hair with products to control any [frizziness] and add body to the top as his hair is very fine," Viola explained. While it's not known exactly what products Trump currently favors, the president has reportedly used "CHI Helmet Head" hairspray in the past. Since it's touted as a frizz reducing product, it's possible Trump could still keep it as part of Viola's recommended routine.
However, Trump might be less agreeable to Viola's last suggestion. "I would then style his hair with a natural-looking side part without the extreme sweep for a fresh and more contemporary look," she added. Despite his brief foray into the no-part, slicked-back look, Trump might be more reluctant to consistently change his part placement. Looking at Trump's complete hair transformation, you have to go back to his childhood to see a photo with a part that's just off center instead of way on the side of his head.