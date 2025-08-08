We Asked A Hairstylist How They Would Fix Trump's Disastrous 'Do

Over the years, Donald Trump's hairstyle has remained basically the same: deep side part, sides combed back, and varying amounts of fluffiness on top. Although Trump's proven that his 70s are his worst hair decade, these earlier versions weren't particularly amazing, either. However, they look pretty good compared to Trump's 2025 'do. The president's decision to bleach his hair a blinding blonde only spotlights any styling issues, and it's likely detrimental to his strands. In an effort to find potential ways to solve Trump's hair woes, The List talked exclusively to Luna Viola, a hair and makeup artist based in Los Angeles, California.

In Viola's opinion, it's time for Trump to branch out a bit. "I would suggest a full do-over with a new hairstyle," she informed The List. "Shorter back and sides with a longer, more textured top." A total refresh like this could reboot Trump's look. When he experimented with a slicked-back look on the top of his head in 2019, Trump was virtually unrecognizable. While some mocked the change, the new 'do also received compliments.

Unfortunately, Viola's suggestion could be too far outside of Trump's comfort zone. In the past, Trump has been reluctant to leave styling decisions to the pros. "He'll say, 'Cut here, cut here, cut here,' and you'd start trimming and he'd say, 'Oh, that's enough there,'" Adrian Wood, Trump's former barber, recalled to Inside Edition. Wood also divulged that Trump didn't want a complete haircut, opting to scissor his own top strands.