Who Are Lauren Sánchez Bezos' 3 Kids?
In June 2025, former TV news personality Lauren Sánchez Bezos officially became Lauren Sánchez Bezos when she married longtime fiancé and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in an extravagant, three-day Italian ceremony. Given that Lauren wasted no time going Instagram official with her new name (making it feel more like a rebrand), it seems safe to say that the Bezoses have firmly established themselves as one of the business world's biggest power couples. But much like Jeff himself, Lauren has a fairly high-profile romantic past — and the children to show for it.
Lauren first became a mother more than 20 years before she tied the knot with Bezos, sharing her eldest child with ex-boyfriend and former professional football player Tony Gonzalez. She subsequently married talent agent Patrick Whitesell, and had two children with him before the couple ultimately went their separate ways. But although her past relationships didn't work out, Lauren's children have very much remained a central focus in her life. They were even in attendance for her marriage to Jeff, with her two sons walking her down the aisle, and her daughter filling the role of maid of honor. But just who are the people sitting on this particular branch of their blended family tree?
Lauren Sánchez's oldest son Nikko Gonzalez is a model
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' oldest son Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with Tony Gonzalez, was born in early 2001. Lauren and Tony called it quits the following year, and eventually settled into what appears to be a healthy co-parenting relationship alongside Tony's wife October "Tobie" Gonzalez. However, Lauren confessed in a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal that it took some time to get there. "Tony and his wife are my best friends," she said, adding, "It wasn't always that way. There was friction [at the beginning]. But Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us [this year], and we're really good friends."
As for Nikko himself, Lauren seems to have a pretty close relationship with her oldest son, and the two even look a lot alike (minus Lauren's alleged cosmetic procedures). Lauren and Nikko are frequently photographed together, and as we previously mentioned, Nikko was on hand for his mom's wedding to Jeff Bezos alongside his half-siblings. Lauren has made it a point to show up for Nikko as well, like in 2024, when she delivered a speech at her son's college graduation. "I'm super excited to see this next chapter in your life is going to be. I am so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am," she said (via People). In addition to higher education, Nikko has pursued a career in modeling. He hit the runway for Dolce & Gabanna in Milan mere months before his graduation.
Lauren Sánchez's second son Evan Whitesell is an amateur helicopter pilot
Lauren Sánchez married Patrick Whitesell in 2005. One year later, the future Mrs. Bezos welcomed her second son, Evan Whitesell. But whereas Evan's older half-brother Nikko Gonzalez walks runways and even occasionally accompanies his parents on the red carpet, seems to prefer having a more private life, and isn't generally one for the spotlight. He and younger sister Ella Whitesell were photographed at a red-carpet event alongside parents Lauren and Patrick back in 2011, but they were still very young at the time, and likely didn't have much of a say in the matter. Nevertheless, Evan is like his older brother in that his bond with his mom has endured, despite his parents' 2019 split.
It's also worth mentioning that Evan does live a rather extravagant life in his own right, even if he largely does so away from the cameras. For Instance, he's an amateur helicopter pilot. And in the summer of 2024, Lauren took to Instagram to celebrate her second son's first solo flight. "There's a special kind of trust that comes when you watch your kid take off on their own for the first time," she wrote (via People), adding, "It's about letting go, but also knowing they're more than ready. It's terrifying, exhilarating, and so deeply rewarding all at once." Like with Nikko, Lauren has also publicly celebrated Evan's academic achievements, such as his acceptance to the University of Miami in late 2024 and his high school graduation in mid-2025.
Lauren Sánchez's daughter Ella Whitesell isn't in the public eye
Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Patrick Whitesell's daughter Ella Whitesell, Lauren's third child, was born in early 2008. When she was younger, Ella made a few public appearances with her mom, such as the aforementioned red-carpet appearance alongside the rest of the family in 2011. A few years later, in 2014, Ella also tagged along with Lauren to a Horsemen Flight Team event, which the latter co-hosted. (Lauren looks very different in these throwback snaps with her kids, by the way.) In the years since, however, Ella has followed older brother Evan's lead by largely living her life away from the public eye.
That being said, Lauren does still take the time to celebrate her youngest child's own milestones on social media as well, such as when Ella turned 16 in early 2024. On Instagram, she shared another throwback photo from a long-passed day at the beach, writing, "Happy Birthday baby girl. I can't believe you are already 16. It seems like just yesterday I took this pic of you" (via Hello!). Lauren also seemed to acknowledge her younger kids' more private upbringing, adding, "In your quiet strength, you've grown, not with loud fanfares, but with the gentle grace of a sunrise."