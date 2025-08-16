Side By Side Photos Of Karoline Leavitt Aren't Helping The Nose Job Rumors
Karoline Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in throwback college photos, and it's mostly because her nose has notably shrunk. Leavitt did not look like this before she stepped into President Donald Trump's inner circle, where looks are everything and notable plastic surgery is applauded and perhaps even encouraged. Therefore, the White House press secretary's (potential) new sniffer should not come as much of a surprise.
Netizens on X first called Leavitt out for changing her appearance. With side-by-side snaps of a younger Leavitt looking vastly different (and more natural) than her current appearance. In older photographs, her nose is much more pronounced and natural-looking. Present-day photographs show a perfectly curated nose that appears a lot smaller. Even an unpracticed eye can see that something is up. Another pundit who compared old and new photographs of Leavitt indicated they were permanently scarred by the changes the press secretary made to her face. "Dude, I can't unsee this before and after pic of Karoline Leavitt. She actually went to a plastic surgeon and asked for the Michael Jackson nose lol," they penned.
Karoline Leavitt HATES side-by-side photos that show her nose.
DO NOT REPOST, @PressSec does not want people seeing this. pic.twitter.com/9Lhw5blrMS
— DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) July 31, 2025
Leavitt hasn't addressed the plastic surgery rumors, and like most MAGA women, probably never will. Denial would be futile; admission would lead to more scrutiny. But board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger told our sister site Nicki Swift that he's pretty sure Leavitt's nose didn't just shrink itself. "[There's a] notable change in nasal contour, particularly in the definition of the bridge and tip," he noted. "To me, the earlier image shows a slightly broader nasal bridge and rounder tip, while the more recent appearance reflects a slimmer bridge and a more refined, elevated tip, characteristics consistent with subtle rhinoplasty."
Karoline Leavitt's look is Trump-approved
Karoline Leavitt's pouty-faced podium looks have been the most convincing plastic surgery proof to date, and while her appearance might have evoked some criticism from pundits, it's certainly Trump-approved. The New York Times' chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, has pointed out that the women who work with Donald Trump all have the same aesthetic. "MAGA beauty — which encompasses Mar-a-Lago face and conservative girl makeup — plays up classically feminine features to an almost cartoonish degree," Friedman noted. "Think long, blow-dried, bouncy Breck girl hair; false eyelashes and lots of mascara; plumped lips; and, often, filler in the cheeks."
The press secretary is on her way to getting that look down pat, and we might see her making more changes to her face after Leavitt's rumored plastic surgery got Trump's flirty seal of approval. During an interview with Newsmax that aired in August 2025, the president made what are arguably very inappropriate comments about his press secretary. "She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move, they move like she's a machine gun," Trump said.
One plastic surgeon described the look most MAGA women have adopted as "over the top, overdone, [and] ridiculous," to Mother Jones. Professor of art history Anne Higonnet added, "I read it as a sign of physical submission to Donald Trump, a statement of fealty to him and the idea that the surface of a policy is the only thing that matters." Given that Leavitt has accidentally exposed just how Trump-obsessed she really is on numerous occasions, few will be surprised if she steps behind the podium with more than just an alleged nose job in the coming months, especially now that her boss has voiced his approval.