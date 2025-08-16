Side By Side Photos Of Karoline Leavitt Aren't Helping The Nose Job Rumors

Karoline Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in throwback college photos, and it's mostly because her nose has notably shrunk. Leavitt did not look like this before she stepped into President Donald Trump's inner circle, where looks are everything and notable plastic surgery is applauded and perhaps even encouraged. Therefore, the White House press secretary's (potential) new sniffer should not come as much of a surprise.

Netizens on X first called Leavitt out for changing her appearance. With side-by-side snaps of a younger Leavitt looking vastly different (and more natural) than her current appearance. In older photographs, her nose is much more pronounced and natural-looking. Present-day photographs show a perfectly curated nose that appears a lot smaller. Even an unpracticed eye can see that something is up. Another pundit who compared old and new photographs of Leavitt indicated they were permanently scarred by the changes the press secretary made to her face. "Dude, I can't unsee this before and after pic of Karoline Leavitt. She actually went to a plastic surgeon and asked for the Michael Jackson nose lol," they penned.

Karoline Leavitt HATES side-by-side photos that show her nose. DO NOT REPOST, @PressSec does not want people seeing this. pic.twitter.com/9Lhw5blrMS — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) July 31, 2025

Leavitt hasn't addressed the plastic surgery rumors, and like most MAGA women, probably never will. Denial would be futile; admission would lead to more scrutiny. But board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger told our sister site Nicki Swift that he's pretty sure Leavitt's nose didn't just shrink itself. "[There's a] notable change in nasal contour, particularly in the definition of the bridge and tip," he noted. "To me, the earlier image shows a slightly broader nasal bridge and rounder tip, while the more recent appearance reflects a slimmer bridge and a more refined, elevated tip, characteristics consistent with subtle rhinoplasty."