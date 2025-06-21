Karoline Leavitt's Pouty-Faced Podium Looks Are Most Convincing Plastic Surgery Proof To Date
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been saddled with brutal nicknames, one of which is "Bull**** Barbie." Leavitt should've seen that one coming, given the unnatural transformation her face has undergone. Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in throwback college photos, which, by the way, weren't taken that long before she started her position as press secretary; she was only 27 when she entered the White House workforce.
During a June 3, 2025, press briefing, Leavitt's lips were puckered in a pout, which she appeared to have no control over. Whenever she stopped speaking, her lips would automatically revert back to this unnatural resting position, making her look more annoyed than usual, which is saying something.
Having unnatural-looking lips is often the result of fillers. As board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei explained to Allure, a botched filler job can really mess with your face, changing your appearance. "The facial muscles may not move properly, and that changes not only how you look, but also how you drain," Talei explained, alluding to draining of the lymphatic system. Although she hasn't spoken about the plastic and cosmetic surgery speculation, if Leavitt has had any work done, perhaps she's looking for a new plastic surgeon after being saddled with that pout. It's been noticeable multiple other times too.
Leavitt's duck lips contribute to her poutiness
Karoline Leavitt's try-hard pout has been making headlines for a while, and she's sported what is typically dubbed as "duck lips" on a few occasions as well. Duck lips are a common side effect from fillers — usually when too much is administered, according to Bliss Medical Center. The overfilled tissue starts to stick out unnaturally. Unfortunately for Leavitt, it seems this is a common occurrence for her that makes speculation about cosmetic procedures seem all the more true.
In a January 2025 Instagram dump, Leavitt added a snap of her dressed in red and her lips looking, er, very duck-like. The effect appeared to last; when the press secretary posted more snaps from her Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) interview in February 2025, she still appeared to be sporting a duck lip, albeit a slightly fuller one. Perhaps she favors the look. We're not judging; just observing.
Leavitt's been called out for having a Joker smile
Critics on social media have no mercy, and oftentimes, Karoline Leavitt is their favorite target. Leavitt has been criticized for her outdated looks that had people checking their calendar, but avid detractors have also pointed out that she might want to lay off the rumored plastic surgery after she sported an unnatural-looking smile. "[She's] had so much plastic surgery that her face is now a permanent Joker smile," one pointed out on X in March 2025. Er, they weren't wrong. In the above snapshot from that briefing, Leavitt's smile exposed almost all of her top teeth, and was arguably a little creepy. We'll take the duck lips over that thin-lipped grin.
Leavitt's looks outside the press briefing room are also stirring up plastic surgery rumors
Karoline Leavitt's speculated botched Botox and bad makeup was put on blast during a Fox News interview in June 2025. In a clip shared on X, the press secretary's lips seemed to have grown several sizes, her face looked slimmer than usual, her forehead muscles seemed to have gone on strike, and she sported the signature orange tinge President Donald Trump made famous. It wasn't her best look, especially since she paired it with a bright red outfit, which only served to highlight her new face — and not in a good way.
Leavitt: ABC is going to have to answer for what their so-called journalist put out on Twitter calling Stephen Miller vile. They said that Trump is a world class hater.. We have reached out to ABC. They have said they will be taking action...
Hopefully, this journalist with... pic.twitter.com/KaNkHdSz3s
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025
"I notice Karoline Leavitt is already transitioning to plastic-surgery / filler face. It seems to be a requirement for every female in Trump's orbit," one dismayed pundit commented on X. If there was any doubt that Leavitt has a plastic surgeon on speed dial, that Fox interview seemed to clear things up.
Leavitt may or may not have had a nose job as well
It's the pout, the duck lips, the unmoving forehead, and the small nose that seems a little lost on an otherwise full face. When looking at photographs of Karoline Leavitt from just about five years or so before she stepped into the public eye, the press secretary looks wholly different — and a lot more natural. And pundits think so too.
"Dude, I can't unsee this before and after pic of Karoline Leavitt. She actually went to a plastic surgeon and asked for the Michael Jackson nose lol," one quipped on X, posting two snaps of Leavitt side by side.
Dude, I can't unsee this before and after pic of Karoline Leavitt. She actually went to a plastic surgeon and asked for the Michael Jackson nose lol pic.twitter.com/Zel9ZrrpaF
— Political Punk (@actingliketommy) March 31, 2025
And indeed, Leavitt's nose does appear much bigger in older photographs. Behind the podium, she sports a small, narrow nose quite unlike the one from her younger days, possibly due to rhinoplasty.