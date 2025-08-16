Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Awkward PDA Moments Are About As Fake As Her Plastic Surgery

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos seem to be on a bizarre mission to make people as uncomfortable as possible with their supremely awkward PDA. The tech billionaire and his former Fox News anchor wife had everyone cringing with one particularly icy exchange at the amfAR gala in May 2025. Lauren leaned into a clearly uninterested Jeff in front of the cameras and proceeded to plant a kiss on his cheek that didn't warrant any reaction out of him whatsoever as the Amazon founder continued looking away from her.

'Astronaut' Lauren Sanchez cannot keep her hands off her fiancée Jeff Bezos as she puts on an affectionate display for the cameras. The pair, who were attending the AMFAR gala in France, are set to get married next month. Bezos is worth $219.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/JxnytraS4W — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 23, 2025

Worse, Lauren realized her now-husband's discomfort and wiped the kiss off his cheek before flashing a playful smile, seemingly to give the impression that they were only joking around. The celebrity couple put on a similarly cringe-worthy display while walking around St. Barts holding hands. At one point, it appeared as though Jeff was loosening his grip, but Lauren caught his hand before he could properly let go.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos watches on as his wife Lauren Sánchez dances the night away in a club in Ibiza 🪩 pic.twitter.com/JN4BJdKrg1 — Splash News (@SplashNews) August 7, 2025

Notably, it seems like the Blue Origin founder isn't too big on PDA, but his wife evidently thinks of it as a way to prove their love to the world. In August 2025, a painful video of Lauren and Jeff dancing felt like watching their divorce in slow motion. In the clip, from their lavish Ibiza holiday, the helicopter pilot busted a move while her husband awkwardly stood and watched her. Likewise, in July, Lauren lived up to Jeff's cringey nickname for her in a spicy video. While on holiday again, Lauren energetically danced to prove she was indeed his "alive girl" while Jeff sat back recording her.