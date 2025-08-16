Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Awkward PDA Moments Are About As Fake As Her Plastic Surgery
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos seem to be on a bizarre mission to make people as uncomfortable as possible with their supremely awkward PDA. The tech billionaire and his former Fox News anchor wife had everyone cringing with one particularly icy exchange at the amfAR gala in May 2025. Lauren leaned into a clearly uninterested Jeff in front of the cameras and proceeded to plant a kiss on his cheek that didn't warrant any reaction out of him whatsoever as the Amazon founder continued looking away from her.
'Astronaut' Lauren Sanchez cannot keep her hands off her fiancée Jeff Bezos as she puts on an affectionate display for the cameras.
The pair, who were attending the AMFAR gala in France, are set to get married next month.
Bezos is worth $219.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/JxnytraS4W
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 23, 2025
Worse, Lauren realized her now-husband's discomfort and wiped the kiss off his cheek before flashing a playful smile, seemingly to give the impression that they were only joking around. The celebrity couple put on a similarly cringe-worthy display while walking around St. Barts holding hands. At one point, it appeared as though Jeff was loosening his grip, but Lauren caught his hand before he could properly let go.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos watches on as his wife Lauren Sánchez dances the night away in a club in Ibiza 🪩 pic.twitter.com/JN4BJdKrg1
— Splash News (@SplashNews) August 7, 2025
Notably, it seems like the Blue Origin founder isn't too big on PDA, but his wife evidently thinks of it as a way to prove their love to the world. In August 2025, a painful video of Lauren and Jeff dancing felt like watching their divorce in slow motion. In the clip, from their lavish Ibiza holiday, the helicopter pilot busted a move while her husband awkwardly stood and watched her. Likewise, in July, Lauren lived up to Jeff's cringey nickname for her in a spicy video. While on holiday again, Lauren energetically danced to prove she was indeed his "alive girl" while Jeff sat back recording her.
Body language experts have found Jeff Bezos disinterested in Lauren Sánchez Bezos
Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore proclaimed that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' behavior during public appearances could indicate deeper problems, opining, "If a couple's body language looks very tense recently or they're standing with a lot of distance and stiffly embracing instead of genuinely wanting to be close, that could be a sign that their relationship is on the rocks." In fact, we witnessed an example of this distant behavior during their appearance at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.
"We heard a very loud set of boos."
ABC News' Rachel Scott says that supporters of President-elect Trump who gathered at Capitol One Arena to watch the inauguration appeared to jeer the former vice president during his arrival at the Capitol. https://t.co/ZY2xGsXcgx pic.twitter.com/ktEZOo7lc6
— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2025
In a video from the event, Lauren awkwardly stands between Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff as they converse with different people. However, she tries to gain Jeff's attention at one point by pointing something out to him. Unfortunately, it doesn't quite manage to pique his interest, and he goes back to his chat after a brief acknowledgement while his wife continues clinging to the tech billionaire's arm. While speaking to the Daily Mail, fellow body language expert Judi James even argued that Jeff may have only paid attention to Lauren out of courtesy rather than genuine interest.
Likewise, during an exclusive chat with The List, a body language expert told us how Lauren seemingly sent Jeff a not-so-subtle hint with her Oscars party dress (see above). Moreover, as behavior analyst Traci Brown, CSP, explained, he also appeared similarly disinterested in the former journalist at the glitzy event. "His feet are pointing to the crowd as well, so that's where his energy is going, not towards her," the expert stated. Even awkward PDA aside, there are several signs that the Bezoses relationship may not last.