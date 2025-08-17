Trump's Worst Lawyer Has A More Embarrassing Pedigree Than We Knew

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba had an odd reason for deciding to go to law school. While speaking to Bloomberg in 2022, the controversial attorney confirmed that her love affair with law started when her school, Kent Place, invited an entertainment litigator to share her experiences with the students. Although she was fascinated and inspired by the lawyer's work, Habba ultimately chose to study political science at Lehigh University instead. Following her graduation, Habba didn't immediately jump into a job involving political science either, and instead opted to work for Marc Jacobs.

It was this fashion industry job that ultimately prompted her to pursue law school, with Habba explaining, "I decided I wanted to be able to actually afford the bags we made, so I decided to go to law school." Although she had the drive for the degree, Habba apparently couldn't get into any of the top law schools in the country, ultimately attending Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. News, the university sits pretty low on the list of the best schools, coming in at 175 out of 195.

While lawyers and judges rated the school a 2.2 out of five, a peer assessment score gave it a paltry 1.8. Likewise, U.S. News' overall rating was 37, with an estimated acceptance rate of around 66.5%. Trump's attorney, Habba, graduated with her Juris Doctor from Widener University around 2011. However, Habba's life before she became Trump's lawyer was still quite different because she seemingly hadn't dealt with a client with his needs before.