Todd Chrisley's Youngest Son Grayson Is All Grown Up (& He Towers Over His Siblings)

It's hard to believe that the same kid who tried learning math from his older siblings on a hilarious 2018 episode of "Chrisley Knows Best" is now all grown up and attending the University of Alabama. A lot has changed over the years for Grayson Chrisley and his family, namely, how his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, went to jail for tax evasion. However, they only had to serve a few years of their respective 12- and 7-year prison sentences, thanks to President Donald Trump's pardon.

Another major change (though not nearly as intense) is how young Grayson shot up in height. He was always the little brother on the reality TV show, but now he's the tallest of the bunch. According to his IMDb page, he's 6 feet tall. His older brother, Chase Chrisley, is only around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, while big sister Savannah Chrisley is an inch taller than Chase. Grayson is even taller than his half-siblings, Kyle and Lindsie Chrisley, with them reportedly standing around 5 feet, 11 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, respectively. In snapshots shared by family members, Grayson towers over his loved ones, which is surreal to see after years of watching him on TV as a little kid.