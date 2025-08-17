Todd Chrisley's Youngest Son Grayson Is All Grown Up (& He Towers Over His Siblings)
It's hard to believe that the same kid who tried learning math from his older siblings on a hilarious 2018 episode of "Chrisley Knows Best" is now all grown up and attending the University of Alabama. A lot has changed over the years for Grayson Chrisley and his family, namely, how his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, went to jail for tax evasion. However, they only had to serve a few years of their respective 12- and 7-year prison sentences, thanks to President Donald Trump's pardon.
Another major change (though not nearly as intense) is how young Grayson shot up in height. He was always the little brother on the reality TV show, but now he's the tallest of the bunch. According to his IMDb page, he's 6 feet tall. His older brother, Chase Chrisley, is only around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, while big sister Savannah Chrisley is an inch taller than Chase. Grayson is even taller than his half-siblings, Kyle and Lindsie Chrisley, with them reportedly standing around 5 feet, 11 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, respectively. In snapshots shared by family members, Grayson towers over his loved ones, which is surreal to see after years of watching him on TV as a little kid.
Grayson Chrisley had a difficult time while his parents were in prison
Although Grayson Chrisley seems to be living it up and enjoying the 'Bama college life now, he had a rough few years separated from Todd and Julie Chrisley. His true feelings about his parents' prison sentence were heartbreaking, sharing on Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked" podcast back in 2023 how much he was struggling. He considered his parents being locked up as "worse than them dying." Elaborating, Grayson said, "Because they're here, but they're not here. So it's just time that's being wasted." (12:55-13:05)
Because Todd and Julie were released from prison at the end of May 2025, Grayson was able to celebrate Father's Day the next month with Todd without bars or orange jumpsuits. He posted a carousel on Instagram to commemorate the extra special occasion. "Today is the first time in about 3 years we have actually been able to celebrate today," he captioned.
Prior to learning their prison sentences, Grayson's parents had an emotional message for their youngest son: disregard the hate being spewed their way following Todd and Julie's guilty verdict. It seems like Grayson was able to pull through and make it to the other side, looking much happier online than he has in years, and standing tall in the process.