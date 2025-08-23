Melania Trump's Natural Hair Totally Transforms Her Appearance
Everyone's hair changes as they grow older with many people going gray, and everyone responds to that differently. In Donald Trump's case, he seems to be trying to hold onto the appearance of youth by continuing to dye his hair blond, though along the way, Donald's had some bad hair moments. Melania Trump has also gone for a lighter, brighter look in recent years; she's often seen with blond highlights, which you can tell are there even in Melania's official black and white White House portrait.
We've become so used to seeing Melania with lighter "bronde" hair, a trendy hair color that Carrie Underwood embraced too, that when you look back at pictures of her with her natural hair color, the first lady looks totally different. Back when Melania was dating Donald in the late 1990s, not long after Donald's split from Marla Maples, she had darker brown hair with no blond in sight. It's a look she might think about going back to; the darker hair really stands out and makes her blue eyes pop.
Melania Trump's darker hair may never make a comeback
There are even baby photos of Melania Trump that have made their way online, showing that her natural hair color is brown. Before she started going more blond, Melania toyed with even darker shades, like her appearance at the 2004 Met Gala (as seen above-right), which was the same night that Donald Trump proposed.
Melania's current look is one that a number of women in Donald Trump's orbit also have. The blond balayage highlights in hair often styled in shiny loose waves is a look that we've seen on the likes of his former personal lawyer Alina Habba, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and others.
While Melania's darker hair might be more natural, it seems unlikely she'll be switching back to it. Mordechai Alvow was Melania's hairstylist for a long time, including accompanying her to campaign events during Donald's first presidential run. In 2016, he spoke with Beauty Inc from Women's Wear Daily about Melania and how they kept her style consistent once her husband started running for office. As for why they chose the lightly curled, hair-down look, he said: "She is strikingly beautiful and tall, so we wanted to provide balance, keeping her looking amazing and also approachable so as not to take away from everything else that is going on. In a more practical sense, we wanted to keep her look consistent and always camera-ready." That still seems to be the situation, so we won't expect any big hair transformations from Melania anytime soon.