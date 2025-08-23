Melania Trump's Natural Hair Totally Transforms Her Appearance

There are even baby photos of Melania Trump that have made their way online, showing that her natural hair color is brown. Before she started going more blond, Melania toyed with even darker shades, like her appearance at the 2004 Met Gala (as seen above-right), which was the same night that Donald Trump proposed.

Melania's current look is one that a number of women in Donald Trump's orbit also have. The blond balayage highlights in hair often styled in shiny loose waves is a look that we've seen on the likes of his former personal lawyer Alina Habba, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and others.

While Melania's darker hair might be more natural, it seems unlikely she'll be switching back to it. Mordechai Alvow was Melania's hairstylist for a long time, including accompanying her to campaign events during Donald's first presidential run. In 2016, he spoke with Beauty Inc from Women's Wear Daily about Melania and how they kept her style consistent once her husband started running for office. As for why they chose the lightly curled, hair-down look, he said: "She is strikingly beautiful and tall, so we wanted to provide balance, keeping her looking amazing and also approachable so as not to take away from everything else that is going on. In a more practical sense, we wanted to keep her look consistent and always camera-ready." That still seems to be the situation, so we won't expect any big hair transformations from Melania anytime soon.