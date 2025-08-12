JD And Usha Vance's Wildly Different Parenting Styles Highlight Their Massive Disconnect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's zero chance Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance will win "Couple of the Year." The duo, whose marriage might not last, are the poster children for opposites attract. JD comes from a tumultuous upbringing, which he detailed in his book, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," and is much more of an in-your-face kind of person based on all the feuds he's been involved in online. Meanwhile, Usha had a loving childhood and is much more subdued when it comes to public conflict.

Their differences don't end there, though. The way they parent their three children vastly contrasts, too. On the premiere episode of political advisor Katie Miller's new podcast, guest star JD was asked how he and his wife handle their kids having tantrums in public. Surprising absolutely no one, Usha prefers patience, while JD all but admitted he has zero tolerance for that kind of thing. A clip from the podcast was posted to X, exposing his true stance on the matter itself.

Katie Miller: "So how do you handle a toddler tantrum in a public place?" JD Vance: "...[Usha] is super patient. She'll try to reason with them. If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom and say, 'You got to cut that shit out.'" pic.twitter.com/rpNhhwLZIh — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 12, 2025

The VP revealed that a child therapist once came up to Usha and, praising her parenting skills, said, "The way you act with your son is so amazing." Then there's the JD method of fatherhood. He's more the tough love type but hopefully he doesn't actually curse at his young children when he pulls them into the bathroom. It's not ideal for a couple to parent their children together if they're not being consistent in how they handle certain situations.