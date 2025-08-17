The Critics Choice Awards red carpet has had its fair share of noteworthy fashion moments. Some are iconic for all the right reasons — who could forget Zendaya's pink Tom Ford breastplate or Natasha Lyonne's plunging Saint Laurent gown? — whereas others are cautionary tales. From bold statements gone wrong to confusing missteps that could easily have been avoided, fashion fails have rocked the Critics Choice Awards year after year.

The red carpet has seen everything, from tuxes that seemed like last-minute efforts to elaborate dresses that might've been inspired by birdcages or bedsheets. Even some typically fashionable A-listers you would never associate with poor sartorial choices — think Natalie Portman or Timothée Chalamet — strike out from time to time, proving that not even the best in the game can escape fashion criticism unscathed. Here are some of the worst-dressed stars in Critics Choice Awards history.