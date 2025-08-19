Ivanka Trump's Teeth Transformation Hints Her Perfect Smile Is Fake

There's no denying that Ivanka Trump has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Many speculate that her impressive glow-up as an adult might be thanks to some cosmetic procedures instead of any divine intervention, and she's been hounded by plastic surgery rumors for decades. Some fans have extensively studied the complete transformation of Ivanka's face, and it looks like even her perfect smile might be the result of medical magic over the course of several decades.

There's no denying that Ivanka has always had a beautiful, bold, bright smile. However, as the daughter of Donald Trump, she's also had access to some of the most exclusive doctors and orthodontists in the country to help take her smile from simply nice to utterly perfect, and then beyond, into a realm of impossibly flawless. Looking back at a teenage Ivanka, the young socialite and aspiring model didn't have any glaring flaws when it came to her teeth. However, around 2001, when she really began to make strides as a fashion model and adult public figure, she began to look like the woman she is today, and that included some notable improvements to her teeth.

Sonia Moskowitz & Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Noticeably, the smaller gaps between her teeth disappeared, and some of her uneven teeth seemed to straighten out, giving her smile a remarkably more uniform look. As the years have passed, her smile has gotten even brighter and more striking, and she doesn't shy away from flashing her pearly whites on Instagram. However, it's hard not to think of just how much work has gone into making her gorgeous smile almost superhumanly perfect.