Ivanka Trump's Teeth Transformation Hints Her Perfect Smile Is Fake
There's no denying that Ivanka Trump has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Many speculate that her impressive glow-up as an adult might be thanks to some cosmetic procedures instead of any divine intervention, and she's been hounded by plastic surgery rumors for decades. Some fans have extensively studied the complete transformation of Ivanka's face, and it looks like even her perfect smile might be the result of medical magic over the course of several decades.
There's no denying that Ivanka has always had a beautiful, bold, bright smile. However, as the daughter of Donald Trump, she's also had access to some of the most exclusive doctors and orthodontists in the country to help take her smile from simply nice to utterly perfect, and then beyond, into a realm of impossibly flawless. Looking back at a teenage Ivanka, the young socialite and aspiring model didn't have any glaring flaws when it came to her teeth. However, around 2001, when she really began to make strides as a fashion model and adult public figure, she began to look like the woman she is today, and that included some notable improvements to her teeth.
Noticeably, the smaller gaps between her teeth disappeared, and some of her uneven teeth seemed to straighten out, giving her smile a remarkably more uniform look. As the years have passed, her smile has gotten even brighter and more striking, and she doesn't shy away from flashing her pearly whites on Instagram. However, it's hard not to think of just how much work has gone into making her gorgeous smile almost superhumanly perfect.
Ivanka Trump might have had more than just her teeth improved
Many have speculated that Ivanka Trump has been using porcelain veneers to make her teeth look perfectly symmetrical, completely stunning, and supernaturally bright. They stand out in dazzling splendor, especially when she goes a little heavier on the tanning products. Truly, her gorgeous grin is something many women in the MAGA universe aspire to — perhaps, even, to a concerning degree. Coupled with her alleged use of fillers, implants, and even potentially cosmetic surgery, some have argued that Ivanka's efforts to obtain perfection are responsible for the so-called "Mar-A-Lago face" trend. It's a look that has become popular with many women trying to find their place in Donald Trump's inner circle.
According to plastic surgeon Dr. Faryan Jalalabadi, who spoke with The Independent in April 2025, Mar-A-Lago face involves women looking to get "the tiny little pixie nose and big lips... [It is] the opposite of a natural face in which there's a delicate balance of proportions." Essentially, it's almost a caricature-like look that seeks to amplify facial features and sharp edges in unnatural ways. According to some cosmetic surgeons, many women who are seeking procedures are looking to Ivanka as their beauty ideal and ultimate goal.
Apart from her teeth, the plastic surgery rumors surrounding Ivanka also claim she's had work done on her nose, her chin, and her cheeks. She's even gone a long way to change her famous hairstyle, as she's one of several Trump family members who aren't naturally blonde, despite being known for it. While Ivanka herself has never confirmed any of the rumors, it seems clear that, in general, Ivanka's stunning looks — natural or not — are having a big impact on culture and the cosmetic surgery industry.