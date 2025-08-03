Trump Family Members Who Aren't Naturally Blonde
Not everything in Trump-land is as it appears. Take hair color, for instance. Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump are brooding brunettes, setting them apart from the others who are a blended bunch of blonds — in shades ranging from sandy haystack to streaky ash. However, if you strip it down to the bare follicles, you'll discover that Don Jr. and Barron aren't dusky outliers after all. The bros just keep it real rather than apply the dye like some in the towheaded crew choose to do.
It's hard to imagine Eric and Ivanka Trump without blond hair. You'd think that if you cut them both in half, they would bleed blonde. But, in reality, Ivanka's tresses are a bit darker — unsurprising, given her mother Ivana's natural hair color.
In contrast, their dad's unholy shade of nicotine yellow leaves little doubt. Donald Trump's balding rat's nest is a late-night punchline and the subject of great speculation: toupee or not toupee, that is the question. Either way, it's clearly even phonier than Donald's (allegedly) draft-deferring bone spurs. Then there's his youngest daughter. Tiffany Trump has undergone a dramatic hair transformation over the years. Still, she's always remained true to her hue and blonde through and through, but her signature shade isn't heaven sent. Just how many Trumps have turned to the bottle for their flaxen locks?
Ivanka's really a sandy beige
Ivanka Trump's known for her classic style, chiseled features, and signature flaxen glossy locks. However, she wasn't born that way. Ivanka's hair has undergone a transformation over the years, changing from her childhood sandy beige to her present-day buttery blond. The tress transposition followed hot on the heels of Ivanka's Blue Period, which, it's safe to say, her mother, Ivana Trump, did not appreciate.
"One day after school, I dyed my hair blue. Mom wasn't a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice 'n Easy," the first daughter revealed in Ivana's book "Raising Trump." Ivanka shared that "the color [Ivana] picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural hair color."
However, it transpires that despite being coerced into ditching the blue in favor of the more conventional hue, Ivanka has nothing but gratitude for her mom's mane mandate. "I have never looked back!" she admitted.
Ivana was a natural born brunette
Ivana Trump went from really big Texas hair, don't care, to wispy, banged beehive boss during her 15-year marriage to Donald Trump. Ivana's 'do demanded attention. And attention it got. Her signature style inspired the "Absolutely Fabulous" character Patsy Stone and won Ivana the respect and admiration of artists worldwide. "The drag queens were thrilled to see her, because some of them would regularly dress like her," former Village Voice writer Michael Musto told The New York Times in June 2022 while discussing the glamorous go-getter's impact on the New York club scene.
Ivana's larger-than-life, brassy blond hair, garish lipstick, and glitzy over-the-top clothing were quintessential 1980s greed is good Manhattan, and it's difficult to envisage her looking any different. However, all that glitters is not gold — well, not innately anyway.
"I am naturally brown, but I have been blond since the age of 14. But if I want to go dark, I do have a black wig at home," Ivana admitted to the New York Post in September 2016.
Lara's actually a basic brownette
For a hot minute, Lara Trump was Donald Trump's golden girl, enjoying all the benefits of nepotism and shimmering in the spotlight with her equally auricomus other half, Eric Trump, by her side. However, as "The God Bless The USA Bible" decrees, "The Lord gives, and the Lord takes away." And sure enough, Donald inevitably 86d her. Still, Lara's blond ambition lives on — despite her political career expectations being as realistic as her hair color apparently.
Underneath Lara's perfectly polished ash-streaked exterior, she's actually a basic brunette — albeit one who's had to work hard for the money, clocking endless hours at the salon to maintain her gleaming, bright blond persona.
"It's always a pleasure to take care of this wonderful lady Lara Trump," a DMH stylist captioned a July 2021 Facebook clip of her running her fingers through the mom-of-two's freshly bleached hair, as Lara grins and blows a kiss at the camera, not a dark root in sight.
Tiffany's not the fairest of them all
Tiffany Trump has always appeared to be the fairest of all the Trumps (except perhaps her half-brother, Eric Trump), and it's hard to imagine her hair any other way. She was cute as a button when she was little, with ringlet curls and a broad smile, just like "Annie" — if you were to substitute poor orphan for rich kid and replace Daddy Warbucks with Daddy Donald. However, like many others, as Tiffany grew older, so did her follicles. When the genetics started kicking in, her hair started changing, and the curls slowly faded along with the blond. By the time she reached her teens, Tiffany's tresses had turned a shade of light strawberry brown.
From then on, she had to turn to the bottle if she wanted to up her blond game. And so she did, resulting in the signature platinum locks Tiffany continues rocking to this day.
Still, on occasion, when she needs a trip to the salon, her true color shines through, evident in the tell-tale dark roots visible in her hair parting.
Donald's a secret ginger
Donald Trump is very attached to his hay-like locks, even if they often appear not to be all that attached to him. The color of Donald's mop changes as frequently as the level of his orange tan. Since throwing his hat into the presidential ring, it's gone from a shade of nicotine yellow stained teeth, to sandy dry straw, to the often indescribable. But it's remained blond throughout — albeit a shade of blond that's every bit as organic as a plate of cultivated "meat" slathered in high-fructose corn syrup.
However, back in his tycoon playboy days — before he reached for the bleach — Donald's thatch was au-natural, laid bare with a god-given shade of ginger befitting his Scottish roots.
Still, 47 loves to shake things up. As Donald's follicles began dying, his mane started morphing into an ozone-blasting, heavily hairsprayed Woody Woodpecker shape before finally settling into the ungodly inanimate mess that's perched on his head nowadays — the one we all love and know so well.