Trump Family Members Who Aren't Naturally Blonde

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not everything in Trump-land is as it appears. Take hair color, for instance. Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump are brooding brunettes, setting them apart from the others who are a blended bunch of blonds — in shades ranging from sandy haystack to streaky ash. However, if you strip it down to the bare follicles, you'll discover that Don Jr. and Barron aren't dusky outliers after all. The bros just keep it real rather than apply the dye like some in the towheaded crew choose to do.

It's hard to imagine Eric and Ivanka Trump without blond hair. You'd think that if you cut them both in half, they would bleed blonde. But, in reality, Ivanka's tresses are a bit darker — unsurprising, given her mother Ivana's natural hair color.

In contrast, their dad's unholy shade of nicotine yellow leaves little doubt. Donald Trump's balding rat's nest is a late-night punchline and the subject of great speculation: toupee or not toupee, that is the question. Either way, it's clearly even phonier than Donald's (allegedly) draft-deferring bone spurs. Then there's his youngest daughter. Tiffany Trump has undergone a dramatic hair transformation over the years. Still, she's always remained true to her hue and blonde through and through, but her signature shade isn't heaven sent. Just how many Trumps have turned to the bottle for their flaxen locks?