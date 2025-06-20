The Complete Transformation Of Ivanka Trump's Face

It's not exactly a secret that Ivanka Trump cares about her looks. The American first daughter and hotel heiress dresses so impeccably and styles her hair so meticulously that one might think perfectionism oozes from her pores. (For the record, it doesn't. It's impossible to imagine anything oozing from Ivanka's pores.) If it seems that entire debates have been dedicated to her style choices, that would be because it is so. As Ivanka's makeup artist, Alexa Rodulfo, once told Hola! in an interview, "I love working with her because even though she always knows what she wants, we both give our opinions and agree to a look." Sometimes, though, Ivanka will not alter her vision for a particular look — and it's no surprise. After all, some of Ivanka Trump's outfits have more of a message than we realized.

As much as Ivanka has allowed her fashion choices to change over the years, her face has perhaps evolved even more. Thanks to Rodulfo's help and lots of contouring, Ivanka's countenance has not stayed the same. But makeup and style aren't the only factors in Ivanka's physical evolution, as many fans have speculated whether she's undergone cosmetic treatments — like when Ivanka Trump's tuned-up look in a 2025 photo sparked plastic surgery rumors. From adorable round cheeks she rocked during her childhood to the ski-slope nose of her later years, Ivanka's face has changed considerably from one year to the next, reflecting a different phase in her life.