The Absolute Worst-Dressed Presidents Of All Time

No matter which president is in the White House, the fashion police is always on full alert, ready to inform the public of any and all sartorial scandals. First ladies who broke all the fashion rules have made headlines over the years, and more recently, Second Lady Usha Vance's outdated outfits have been the talk of the town. But what about the commander in chief himself? Surely women aren't the only ones who experience mishaps. And indeed, once you start digging, there are plenty of U.S. presidents who've had some serious fashion fails.

President Donald Trump's constant red MAGA regalia aside, various former presidents have made some wacky wardrobe picks in the past. Some showed more skin than they probably should have, while others made the mistake of hopping on fashion trends that were best left outside the White House walls. From tan suits to mind-boggling ties and problematic pants, some former U.S. presidents are still haunted by some of their more questionable clothing choices while in office, and unlike us ordinary folks, they'll never live it down.