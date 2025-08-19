The Absolute Worst-Dressed Presidents Of All Time
No matter which president is in the White House, the fashion police is always on full alert, ready to inform the public of any and all sartorial scandals. First ladies who broke all the fashion rules have made headlines over the years, and more recently, Second Lady Usha Vance's outdated outfits have been the talk of the town. But what about the commander in chief himself? Surely women aren't the only ones who experience mishaps. And indeed, once you start digging, there are plenty of U.S. presidents who've had some serious fashion fails.
President Donald Trump's constant red MAGA regalia aside, various former presidents have made some wacky wardrobe picks in the past. Some showed more skin than they probably should have, while others made the mistake of hopping on fashion trends that were best left outside the White House walls. From tan suits to mind-boggling ties and problematic pants, some former U.S. presidents are still haunted by some of their more questionable clothing choices while in office, and unlike us ordinary folks, they'll never live it down.
Jimmy Carter's cardigans made him look his age
Former President Jimmy Carter made a big fashion statement during a 1977 address which was dubbed a "Fireside Chat." He urged the country to increase efforts to conserve electricity while wearing a light brown cardigan over his formal shirt; a fashion choice that was praised by the likes of Ralph Lauren. The idea was to make the president appear more relatable and casual.
Some might have thought it worked, and Carter often sported a cardigan with his more formal wear, but it arguably made him look much older than he was, and it's definitely not something we'd call fashionable these days.
Ronald Reagan's cowboy attire rivaled Trump's MAGA merch
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's cowboy cosplay has the internet roasting her, and she might be taking tips from former President Ronald Reagan, who did the exact same thing (though we think he looked a tad more authentic, probably due to his acting experience).
The president was often spotted wearing a cowboy hat and made appearances at rodeos, donning the full look. The cowboy hat often clashed with his formal suit and tie, making him look more like a character from a comic book than the president of the United States, much like Donald Trump, who favors his MAGA hat with his suits.
Bill Clinton's jogging shorts showed more of the president than the public wanted to see
Former President Bill Clinton reportedly drove his Secret Service detail mad with his insistence to jog outside the White House grounds. While the public certainly had little knowledge of what an undertaking the president's jog was for the agents tasked with protecting him, they were subjected to Clinton's questionable choice of jogging shorts, which were so scant that it sometimes looked as if the man was jogging in nothing but his baggy T-shirt and sneakers.
If he knew of the criticism, Clinton didn't pay it any mind. As long as the weather allowed it, those infamous shorts made their appearance on every jog.
George W. Bush's tie once gave the American people vertigo
Patterned clothes can behave bizarrely on camera, causing strange shimmers that can be incredibly distracting. Unfortunately, former President George W. Bush didn't take this into account when he chose a printed tie for a 2004 news conference.
The tie was shimmering so much on television, it might be safe to say that most of the nation missed the president's entire speech, with some noting that it looked like his tie was on fire during the briefing.
George W. Bush hopped on the crocs and socks trend (and he didn't pull it off)
In 2007, George W. Bush suffered another extraordinary fashion faux pas that made his tie blunder look stylish. The president wore a pair of Crocs in public — with socks. "Bush suffers from foot-in-Crocs disease," one Foreign Policy headline blared. Even The Washington Post weighed in with its two cents: "By Executive Order, Crocs Aren't Chic."
The president paired his black Crocs and matching socks with cargo shorts and a button-up shirt. The look was all over the place and left fashion aficionados weeping in horror.
Barack Obama's mom jeans just weren't it
When he made an appearance at the 2009 All-Star Game, former President Barack Obama got to throw out the first pitch — and he wanted to be comfortable doing it, so he opted for a pair of baggy jeans that set the internet ablaze. Even former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin called Obama out for the look, saying it projected an image of weakness. And indeed, the baggy bottoms didn't have the best fit for the president and made him look a little too casual — and a tad sloppy.
"I'm a little frumpy," Obama confessed when questioned about his choice of jeans on Today (via Daily News). "For those of you who want your President to look great in his tight jeans: Sorry, I'm not the guy."
Barack Obama was put on blast for his tan suit
By 2014, everyone momentarily forgot about Barack Obama's mom jeans — because they became laser-focused on his tan suit, which, to this day, remains a hot topic. The former president wore the infamous getup while making an address, and former New York Representative Peter King criticized it on CNN, saying it made Obama "look like he was on his way to a party at the Hamptons."
Obama certainly did look more dapper — and businesslike — in his darker suits. Given that he was discussing some serious topics that day, the color choice was just a tad off — and so was his choice of tie, which didn't play well with the look at all. But, that didn't necessarily warrant this outfit becoming the stuff of legend.
Donald Trump's extra long ties make it seem like he's compensating for something
President Donald Trump's ties are unbefitting of his stature. The president's tie (usually red) always goes way past his belt, making it appear more like a leash than an essential accessory of his formal attire. Trump has often lied about his height, and if he thinks the long tie makes him appear taller, he's sorely mistaken. In fact, one could argue it's doing the exact opposite.
The president is reportedly convinced longer ties make you look slimmer, but in reality, it's creating a disheveled appearance that does nothing good for the president's figure. And, on the occasions where he tail end of his ties are visible, it just makes it look like he has no clue how to tie a Windsor knot.
Donald Trump's pants have worked against him on a few occasions
In 2021, netizens poked fun at Donald Trump's pants during a rally, joking that it appeared he was wearing them backwards. Indeed, the president's pants weren't behaving as they should at the event. Jimmy Fallon joked that it looked like Trump was "wearing a fanny pack on the inside of his pants," before adding, "It looks like he bumped into something, and his pants deployed an airbag."
Trump ends the Piers Morgan interview early because Piers asks why his pants are on backwards. pic.twitter.com/6UyLFyExrg
— Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) April 20, 2022
That was an apt description, and aside from their backwards appearance, the president's pants were also incredibly wrinkled — not a good look when you're on TV.