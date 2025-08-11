Usha Vance's Most Outdated Outfits We Couldn't Ignore

When Usha Vance became the Second Lady of the United States in January 2025, there was a lot of buzz in the fashion world. The reason? Usha Vance dressed differently from the other women in Donald Trump's presidential campaign. She didn't style her hair in enormous beauty queen curls, she forewent tight, red dresses and hot-pink skirts, and she certainly didn't embrace the Barbie-inspired makeup and jewelry sported by the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle or Lara Trump.

Interestingly, however, what fascinated many clothing commentators was not Usha's ability to stand out but rather her chances of one day blending in. The New York Times hinted that Usha may not be permitted to wear her favored corporate wear and casual slacks for long. The Daily Beast published a piece that outright insinuated that Usha would soon be spotted in high heels and sequins. But the first few months of her tenure as second lady have thus far shown anything but.

In reality, Usha's fashion choices have seemed inspired by the clothes of good old-fashioned conservative women. Think "Mad Men" meets "Little House on the Prairie." Her skirts have been long, her shoes have been sensible, and her jewelry has been kept to a minimum. Ultimately, though, while Usha Vance's outfits have certainly resisted the beauty queen vibes of other members of the Trump campaign, many have appeared outdated — showing that the second lady still has a long way to go when it comes to finding her own style.