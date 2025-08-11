Usha Vance's Most Outdated Outfits We Couldn't Ignore
When Usha Vance became the Second Lady of the United States in January 2025, there was a lot of buzz in the fashion world. The reason? Usha Vance dressed differently from the other women in Donald Trump's presidential campaign. She didn't style her hair in enormous beauty queen curls, she forewent tight, red dresses and hot-pink skirts, and she certainly didn't embrace the Barbie-inspired makeup and jewelry sported by the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle or Lara Trump.
Interestingly, however, what fascinated many clothing commentators was not Usha's ability to stand out but rather her chances of one day blending in. The New York Times hinted that Usha may not be permitted to wear her favored corporate wear and casual slacks for long. The Daily Beast published a piece that outright insinuated that Usha would soon be spotted in high heels and sequins. But the first few months of her tenure as second lady have thus far shown anything but.
In reality, Usha's fashion choices have seemed inspired by the clothes of good old-fashioned conservative women. Think "Mad Men" meets "Little House on the Prairie." Her skirts have been long, her shoes have been sensible, and her jewelry has been kept to a minimum. Ultimately, though, while Usha Vance's outfits have certainly resisted the beauty queen vibes of other members of the Trump campaign, many have appeared outdated — showing that the second lady still has a long way to go when it comes to finding her own style.
Usha Vance's inauguration outfit was a throwback
Although there has been much speculation about Usha Vance's fashion choices, the second lady has shown her penchant for vintage outfits from the day of Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration. During the swearing-in ceremony, Usha wore a blush-pink coat dress that really made a statement. Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the piece recalled an era when American political wives had to choose their coats carefully. Indeed, Usha's coat seemed to nod to former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who was known for her iconically well-tailored outerwear.
However, beyond the coat dress' Kennedy flair is the reality that Jackie lived in the White House back in the 1960s. While the erstwhile first lady's outfits were perfect for the good old days, not all of her style choices would be acceptable in the 21st century. Although Usha did a great job of selecting an outfit with historical significance, she may not have done enough to bring her fashion choice into the modern era. Everything from her severe updo to the ultra-feminine color of her coat seemed to embrace the fashion of the past. By pairing this Oscar de la Renta piece with different color schemes and more modern accessories, Usha could have presented herself as a more modern second lady.
Usha Vance's dress looked out of date beside the one worn by Brigitte Macron
Just weeks after becoming Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance's life changed forever. Not only did she step into the spotlight, but she also found herself traveling across the Atlantic Ocean to meet with international leaders. In February 2025, she went to Paris, France, for the Action on Artificial Intelligence Summit. There, she met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, who has undergone a first lady transformation of her own. Leading up to the event, Usha and her husband, JD Vance, posed for photos with the Macrons — allowing the world to compare Brigitte's fashion sense to Usha's.
Unfortunately for Usha, the contrast between her clothing and Brigitte's was made obvious by the fact that both women wore the same shade of silvery blue. But while Brigitte donned a single, elegant coat, Usha sported a dress with an extremely out-of-date neckline. The cut was indeed reminiscent of certain styles from the late Victorian and turn-of-the-century era. The piece's length — which extended to the second lady's ankles — also exuded an old-fashioned feel. Overall, Usha left viewers with the impression of an old-school second lady rather than a contemporary one.
The blazer and skirt Usha Vance wore in Italy had a 1940s feel
In April 2025, Usha Vance spent three days in Rome, Italy, during her husband's talks with the Italian Premier, Giorgia Meloni, and the Vatican Secretary of State. Usha disembarked from the airplane wearing a white blazer, a cream shirt, and an ivory pleated skirt — keeping her sense of style totally no-frills. However, the outfit looked very 1940s, bringing to mind a time when women dressed with almost military precision.
Although Usha's Rome outfit could potentially reflect her passion for vintage clothing, there might be a secret meaning behind her fashion choices. After all, Usha and JD Vance planned to visit the Vatican during their time in Rome, and it's well known that women visiting the Catholic religious center are expected to follow a dress code. In many Roman Catholic environments, short skirts and low-cut shirts are highly discouraged, as they're considered disrespectful to the faith. In that sense, the second lady's outfit in Rome — while out of date — made sense. In other words, it didn't make the list of Usha Vance's outfits that missed the mark.
Usha Vance's outfit at Congress screamed '90s
On the occasion of Donald Trump's March 2025 address to a joint session of Congress, Usha Vance sported an oversized ivory blazer with matching pants. Beneath the blazer, she wore a crisp white top that served to offset the warmer hues of her matching set. The overall vibe of her outfit was that of a professional, corporate woman who had set out to get an important job done.
Fascinatingly, though, Usha's D.C. outfit was all about the 1990s. The piece was massively oversized, calling to mind the trends of the late 20th century. Usha's blazer even included the large, visible shoulder pads that were considered stylish at the time. Although most modern blazers lack these outdated inserts, Usha found one that pushed the style front and center, allowing her fans to see just how little she engages with 21st-century trends.
Usha Vance's dress in Jaipur, India, embraced the 1950s housewife style
Although it's clear that Usha Vance loves vintage styles, it's hard to pinpoint which decade is her favorite. After all, she doesn't tend to wear clothing from any one particular time period, instead donning pieces that reflect a compilation of eras. This much was clear on April 21, 2025, when Usha and JD Vance departed New Delhi, India, on a private flight to Jaipur. As she walked across the tarmac to the plane, Usha was photographed wearing a red-and-white patterned dress that fell down to her mid-calf. The length, cut, and even the fabric's patterns exuded the energy of a 1950s housewife. After all, flared skirts and busy prints were considered very stylish for women who worked in the home during that time.
While some famous women may be reluctant to dive too far into the fashion of a particular era, Usha's outfit embraced the '50s fully. Beyond the style of her dress, Usha wore accessories that were very common during that period. With her demure clutch bag and sensible, low-heeled shoes, Usha looked like she had burst out of a vintage fashion magazine. Although every element of her outfit was on point for the olden days, one could hardly argue that it wasn't a bit out of date.
Usha Vance wore another vintage housewife dress in India
Usha Vance continued to give off 1950s vibes throughout her 2025 trip to India. This was clear on the third day when she and the entire Vance family made a special visit to the Taj Mahal. Donning a sleeveless, ankle-length dress with a slightly cinched waist, Usha rocked a flared skirt similar to others she's been spotted wearing in the past, and her lapel collar stood out as a popular trend from the '50s.
Although Usha looked wonderful in this dress, the piece seemed outdated in the context of a contemporary second lady. Rather than embrace modern trends, Usha has repeatedly tried to bring back fashion from a prior era, particularly pieces that were once popular among women who did not work outside of the home. Given that she had a blossoming professional career before becoming second lady — and that Usha Vance occasionally seems tired of the SLOTUS life — it would be nice to see her wear styles representative of her role as a 21st-century career woman.
Usha Vance's cardigans have an interesting military past
The women's cardigan has long been associated with conservative politics in the American popular imagination, and there's a reason for this. The cardigan was actually invented as a piece of military attire. In fact, British Lieutenant General James Thomas Brudenell, the seventh Earl of Cardigan, popularized the piece back in the 19th century after leading a charge against the Russian army. The clothing item became available to women a few generations later when Coco Chanel designed these sweaters for women volunteering in World War I efforts. Because of this fascinating history, it might not be surprising to know that Usha Vance has donned this piece in the context of her 2025 summer reading challenge.
On July 13, 2025, the official Second Lady of the United States (SLOTUS) Instagram page shared a photograph of Usha reading a picture book as a part of her literacy project. In the picture, Usha smiled daintily before a crowd, and as a reflection of her conservative values, she wore a floral dress and a white cardigan. While Usha's frock recalled the world of 1950s housewives, her cardigan carried a long history of military efforts. Regardless of whether she selected the piece for its deep history or overall conservative vibes, one thing is clear — Usha once again chose not to wear a particularly modern outfit.
The second lady wore an outdated prairie dress to her summer reading challenge
If Usha Vance's cardigans feel like they belong to other generations, her dresses are not much different. During her summer reading challenge, the Second Lady of the United States wore an out-of-date prairie dress that did not sit well with fashionistas. The frock, which had a pretty red-and-white pattern, did not necessarily scream "modern woman." If anything, it looked like something straight out of Laura Ingalls Wilder's closet — or costumes from the 1974 rendition of "Little House on the Prairie."
Although it's hard to know what Usha hopes to achieve with her vintage wardrobe, two things are clear. First, we can see that she has little desire to blend in with the remaining women of the Donald Trump administration during her first six months as SLOTUS. Second, she appears uninterested in embracing most modern instances of fashion and style, leaning instead toward pieces that evoke other, more historical eras.