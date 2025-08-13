Cristiano Ronaldo's Massive Rock Makes Bezos Look Like He Cheaped Out On Lauren Sánchez

It feels like celebrities are in some kind of unofficial competition with each other for who can purchase the biggest and most expensive engagement ring. If people thought the jewelry Jeff Bezos got for his now-wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, was obscenely expensive, wait until they see what Cristiano Ronaldo bought for fiancée Georgina Rodríguez.

Rodríguez posted the happy news to Instagram on August 11 with just a photo of her hand being weighed down by the massive ring. She captioned the picture: "Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas," which translates to "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives." Unsurprisingly, that rock didn't come cheap. The List recently spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get his thoughts on the matter. "It's easily one of the biggest celebrity diamonds out there," he said. "Its size alone is phenomenal."

Fried theorized that the ring cost around $2.7 million. Wowza. For comparison, Bezos reportedly spent $2.5 million on Sánchez Bezos's engagement ring. If we're judging by price alone, Ronaldo beat Bezos. Clearly, both men love their partners — or at least don't mind spending a lot of money on them — and it's not like these are one-off occasions. The soccer superstar has been known to spend a staggering amount of cash for Rodríguez. Meanwhile, Sánchez Bezos lives a lavish life.