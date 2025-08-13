Cristiano Ronaldo's Massive Rock Makes Bezos Look Like He Cheaped Out On Lauren Sánchez
It feels like celebrities are in some kind of unofficial competition with each other for who can purchase the biggest and most expensive engagement ring. If people thought the jewelry Jeff Bezos got for his now-wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, was obscenely expensive, wait until they see what Cristiano Ronaldo bought for fiancée Georgina Rodríguez.
Rodríguez posted the happy news to Instagram on August 11 with just a photo of her hand being weighed down by the massive ring. She captioned the picture: "Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas," which translates to "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives." Unsurprisingly, that rock didn't come cheap. The List recently spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get his thoughts on the matter. "It's easily one of the biggest celebrity diamonds out there," he said. "Its size alone is phenomenal."
Fried theorized that the ring cost around $2.7 million. Wowza. For comparison, Bezos reportedly spent $2.5 million on Sánchez Bezos's engagement ring. If we're judging by price alone, Ronaldo beat Bezos. Clearly, both men love their partners — or at least don't mind spending a lot of money on them — and it's not like these are one-off occasions. The soccer superstar has been known to spend a staggering amount of cash for Rodríguez. Meanwhile, Sánchez Bezos lives a lavish life.
Netizens roasted Cristiano Ronaldo for taking so long to propose
Of course, a ring as big as the one Cristiano Ronaldo splurged on for Georgina Rodríguez has already been trolled online. One Instagram user recreated Rodríguez's photo by using a wadded up ball of tinfoil as the ring. "POV: When you're engaged to Cristiano Ronaldo" the video read. Comments on that post called out how long Ronaldo took before finally proposing. The couple have been together for eight years, sharing four children. (Ronaldo also has a son from a former relationship.)
"A carat for every year she had to wait," joked one person. "How it feels to get an engagement ring after giving [birth to his] children and still not being his wife," wrote another. A third said, "For all the years that he didn't."
While $2.7 million is a lot of money to spend on a ring, it looks like Ronaldo got his fiancée a Ring Pop compared to other engagement ring prices. Mariah Carey's rock from ex-fiancé James Packer cost a whopping $10 million, while Beyoncé's ring from Jay-Z was initially worth $5 million.