Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Obscenely Pricey Engagement Ring Is As Shaky As Her Marriage
There's a new sign Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' marriage won't last — or, should we say, it's not solid as a rock? Following her controversial June 2025 wedding to the multi-billionaire, the former Fox News host came away with both a new last name and a whole lot of bling. The wedding band alone was eye-wateringly pricey; an expert told The List that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' ring may have cost as much as $50,000, depending on whether it's platinum or merely 18K gold. But that pales in comparison to the children's author's pink diamond solitaire engagement stunner, for which her husband reportedly shelled out an estimated $2.5 million.
One would expect a ring like that to be virtually indestructible, and yet a closer look reveals it's anything but. In a video shared on her TikTok account on July 14, 2025, jeweler Deena Bassam posted a photo showing a side view of Lauren's ring, which was taken when the TV personality attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party. The circular shoulders supporting the enormous stone are delicate and very narrow, while the matching pavé band seems barely able to hold it all.
"We don't know how Lauren Bezos' jeweler can sleep at night," Bassam captioned the video. "A band that thin with a [diamond emoji] that size...it's an accident waiting to happen." Many of her followers heartily agreed, but one begged to differ, arguing, "lol you think she does anything with her hands that could damage it? I doubt it." Another speculated that the stone might have been lab-grown, which would lower the value considerably (not that the founder of Amazon cares about cost, of course).
The new Mrs. Bezos is loaded with ice
Are you staying up at night worrying that Lauren Sánchez Bezos might shake someone's hand a little too firmly and send the diamond flying off her massive engagement ring? Well you can rest easy, because she has a backup. Right before her nuptials to Jeff Bezos, the helicopter pilot sported an even larger chunk of ice, as seen below in a photo shared by TMZ on X, formerly known as Twitter. Professional jewelers confirmed to Page Six that the white diamond solitaire looked to be close to 45 carats, and could be worth somewhere between $4 and $6 million. But, if the rock's setting is similar to that of her engagement ring, it also runs even more of a risk of being accidentally dislodged. Happily, this shouldn't be an issue since over-the-top jewelry like hers isn't something you wear every day.
Lauren Sanchez is rocking double diamonds ...two gigantic rocks on ring fingers!!!
(Photo: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/rmxvXQzJmi
— TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2025
Donald and Ivanka Trump are often seen without their wedding rings, most likely to avoid the risk of theft. And sometimes Kate Middleton ditches her engagement ring to keep it from getting damaged during royal engagements involving physical activity. So, if Lauren doesn't regularly wear her costs-more-than-your-house rings, that doesn't necessarily mean her marriage is in jeopardy. She may just be opting to keep them locked away safely for special occasions. If anything, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' social media is a better indicator of trouble in paradise. Since her big day, the former Fox News host has deleted her old Instagram account — which included posts suggesting tension in the relationship — and created a new one, with just two pics from the wedding itself. Nothing to see here, folks!