Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Obscenely Pricey Engagement Ring Is As Shaky As Her Marriage

There's a new sign Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' marriage won't last — or, should we say, it's not solid as a rock? Following her controversial June 2025 wedding to the multi-billionaire, the former Fox News host came away with both a new last name and a whole lot of bling. The wedding band alone was eye-wateringly pricey; an expert told The List that Lauren Sánchez Bezos' ring may have cost as much as $50,000, depending on whether it's platinum or merely 18K gold. But that pales in comparison to the children's author's pink diamond solitaire engagement stunner, for which her husband reportedly shelled out an estimated $2.5 million.

One would expect a ring like that to be virtually indestructible, and yet a closer look reveals it's anything but. In a video shared on her TikTok account on July 14, 2025, jeweler Deena Bassam posted a photo showing a side view of Lauren's ring, which was taken when the TV personality attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party. The circular shoulders supporting the enormous stone are delicate and very narrow, while the matching pavé band seems barely able to hold it all.

"We don't know how Lauren Bezos' jeweler can sleep at night," Bassam captioned the video. "A band that thin with a [diamond emoji] that size...it's an accident waiting to happen." Many of her followers heartily agreed, but one begged to differ, arguing, "lol you think she does anything with her hands that could damage it? I doubt it." Another speculated that the stone might have been lab-grown, which would lower the value considerably (not that the founder of Amazon cares about cost, of course).