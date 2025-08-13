Jeanine Pirro Gets Engulfed By Her Blazer's Shoulder Pads (& Makes Lauren Boebert Look Stylish)
Out of all the outfits Lauren Boebert has completely missed the mark on, her bigger blazer fashion fails might be some of the most noticeable. Boebert has shown that she or her tailor has trouble finding blazers that suit her well in the past, but that hasn't stopped the Colorado congresswoman from continuing to wear them at the risk of her embarrassing herself. This style is very reminiscent of Judge Jeanine Pirro's. The only thing that might be stronger than Pirro's bizarre long-term shoe-obsession is her obsession over blazers, which she's worn on several occasions throughout her career.
But one of the New York native's own bigger blazer fashion fails might've made Boebert's look amazing by comparison. Boebert recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram speaking with law enforcement officials at a White House press conference. There, she was already having a bad fashion day by sporting a pair of wrinkly white khakis. However, the overbearing presence of Pirro's blazer didn't help matters, either. The shoulder pads alone looked too bulky and heavy on the judge. Additionally, it made Pirro seem much tinier than she actually is.
Jeanine Pirro's blazer fail might show she forgot how tall she actually is
Judge Jeanine Pirro's blazer would've actually been the best thing about her get-up at the press conference if it fit her. All she needed to do was make the blazer smaller and the shoulder pads slightly narrower. However, because of Pirro's rather petite physique, the image reminded us of a child playing dress up by wearing their parents' clothes. Her size might've also been the reason her pants failed, too, since they also looked too baggy and large for her legs to fill out properly. Unfortunately, it's not the only time Pirro has worn blazers that have outgrown her, which suggests an unflattering pattern. It's actually yet another blazer problem she shares with Lauren Boebert, who's made a similar mistake because of how tall she is. However, the problem with Pirro is that she may have constantly overestimated her height in her later years.
Pirro once claimed that she was 5'4" when she was younger. But many believe Pirro has shrunk, which certainly isn't uncommon as people age. She quipped about getting tinier in a video she posted on Instagram, where she discussed a blazer she wore that fans were curious about. The former television show host joked about tailoring the blazer in question to accommodate her new height. "It's warm and its double-breasted. Now, they have it single-breasted, but I have the double-breasted one because it's short. Because I'm not really little but I'm getting littler with age," Pirro said about the blazer. This makes us wonder if Pirro occasionally wears fashion that fits her previous height instead of her new measurements, which might lead to the gaffes she made at the press conference.