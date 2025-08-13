Jeanine Pirro Gets Engulfed By Her Blazer's Shoulder Pads (& Makes Lauren Boebert Look Stylish)

Judge Jeanine Pirro's blazer would've actually been the best thing about her get-up at the press conference if it fit her. All she needed to do was make the blazer smaller and the shoulder pads slightly narrower. However, because of Pirro's rather petite physique, the image reminded us of a child playing dress up by wearing their parents' clothes. Her size might've also been the reason her pants failed, too, since they also looked too baggy and large for her legs to fill out properly. Unfortunately, it's not the only time Pirro has worn blazers that have outgrown her, which suggests an unflattering pattern. It's actually yet another blazer problem she shares with Lauren Boebert, who's made a similar mistake because of how tall she is. However, the problem with Pirro is that she may have constantly overestimated her height in her later years.

Pirro once claimed that she was 5'4" when she was younger. But many believe Pirro has shrunk, which certainly isn't uncommon as people age. She quipped about getting tinier in a video she posted on Instagram, where she discussed a blazer she wore that fans were curious about. The former television show host joked about tailoring the blazer in question to accommodate her new height. "It's warm and its double-breasted. Now, they have it single-breasted, but I have the double-breasted one because it's short. Because I'm not really little but I'm getting littler with age," Pirro said about the blazer. This makes us wonder if Pirro occasionally wears fashion that fits her previous height instead of her new measurements, which might lead to the gaffes she made at the press conference.