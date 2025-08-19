Who Is Faith Daniels And Whatever Happened To Her?
In the 1980s and 1990s, a charismatic and elegant talk show host, news anchor, and reporter with delicate features and impeccably styled blonde hair graced local and national television. Faith Daniels delivered flawless diction and highlighted trending social, artistic, scientific, business, criminal, and political topics. She may not have been as controversial and sharp-tongued as Piers Morgan, but she interviewed prominent figures like a then-freshly divorced Donald Trump, presented various events, and shed light on numerous thought-provoking issues.
Born Faith Augustine on March 9, 1957 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this passionate, dedicated, cultured, and no-nonsense media professional made modern U.S. history twice. First, she became one of the youngest national news anchors in 1985, and second, she was branded the first-ever journalist to land her very own nationally syndicated daily talk show in 1991.
Ever since said show concluded in March 1993, Daniels has slowly stepped away from the limelight. Unlike many news anchors who vanished without a trace, she has made a few select media and public appearances here and there. However, she mostly dedicates herself to her family, her freelance endeavors, and various non-governmental organizations, and she doesn't seem to have any public social media accounts as of this publication. Let's retrace this once-beloved TV personality's brilliant career and see what she has been up to in recent years.
She's Been Married to Dean Daniels Since 1981
Following her early education at Trinity High School in Washington, Pennsylvania, Faith Daniels graduated with distinction from Bethany College (a private liberal arts institution in Bethany, West Virginia) with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications. Eager to jump-start her career, she began reporting and anchoring for WTRF-TV in Wheeling, West Virginia: This is where she met executive producer Dean Daniels, and they would wed the following year.
In 1981, Faith relocated to Peoria, Illinois to join WRAU-TV and WMBD-TV, a CBS affiliate. She moved on with WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio in 1982 and 1983, and then worked for WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania until 1985. Thanks to this experience, she was finally ready to aim for a better position and reach a wider audience.
Meanwhile, she remained married to Dean, and they're apparently still going strong as of this publication. Together, they have three children, Andrew, Aidan Rose, and Alyx Rae. In 1991, when she spoke about her maternity leave to the Los Angeles Times, she stated, "It was very, very difficult for me in the morning to pay attention to the news that was on without interruption, or to open up a morning newspaper to find out what was going on in the world. I left the paper open on the table and tried to catch a headline every time I passed. Taking the kids to nursery school, I listened to talk radio."
Fair Daniels began her successful national news journey when she joined CBS News in 1985
With a solid amount of experience in local reporting under her belt, Faith Daniels finally broke into national broadcast journalism in the spring of 1985, when she started anchoring for "CBS Morning News," in New York City. This was when, at the age of 28, she made a name for herself as one of the United States' youngest national news anchors, and she would remain with CBS till 1990.
With poise, confidence, and discrete elegance, she brought viewers up-to-date on various national and international events back then, big or small, from the Central Plains' spring 1987 blizzard to the import tariffs on Japanese electronics. She also covered the 1989 nursing home fire in Norfolk, Virginia, Margaret Thatcher's visit to Mikhail Gorbachev in the then-USSRR, a candid talk with "The Golden Girls'" star, Emmy Award-winner Rue McClanahan, the rising hotel tax in Dallas, and the 1988 Tony Awards.
From 1990 to 1995 was her golden era at NBC
Between 1990 and 1992, Faith Daniels read the news for NBC's "Today" and hosted "NBC News at Sunrise." When she was asked by the Los Angeles Times how anchoring for NBC differed from CBS, she replied, "The surprise for me was how much fun it is to do the "Today" show. I never had as much fun in my work." She also shared that she and the rest of the cast often traded jokes on set. "You know, in the commercial breaks, we'll either be joking around, or continuing a debate that was started in the segment, or playing practical jokes."
Her time on that popular show was one for the books, and it's no wonder she was invited to a special reunion episode that aired on January 12, 2012, and was hosted by Natalie Morales. John Palmer, Margaret Larson, and Deborah Norville, all former anchors of the show, also joined in to reminisce about their past experiences and read the headlines.
In 1991, Daniels made history once again by becoming the first journalist to host a nationally syndicated daily talk show, which was called "A Closer Look." She also joined the team of "Dateline NBC" from 1993 to 1995, alongside Stone Phillips, Margaret Larson, and Jane Pauley.
A Closer Look put Faith Daniels on the map
Faith Daniels' 30-minute talk show, "A Closer Look," was initially meant to fill the slot of a soap opera called "Generations," but it quickly gained public interest with its stimulating and versatile content. According to the Los Angeles Times, back then, NBC was hoping that her "news and information show" would boost its lagging daytime ratings, and she was therefore relieved from her early-morning duties for "NBC News at Sunrise."
"A Closer Look's" promos typically featured intriguing hooks, such as this one from 1992: "The dating game gone bad: Teens beaten by their beaux, and young girls who want to get pregnant. Two shocking stories that parents can't afford to miss on 'A Closer Look' this week" (via YouTube).
No topic was too light or too heavy for Daniels, and she poured her heart and soul into that new and exciting opportunity. For instance, she put together a comprehensive tribute to Sinatra in one episode.She also discussed relationships, parties, and business endeavors with Donald Trump; highlighted the impact of screen violence on children because of blockbusters like "Batman Returns;" talked about the ethics of cryonics as an attempt to delay death; and raised concerns about nicotine addiction among teenagers.
She also co-hosted the King Orange Jamboree in 1992 and 1994
The last episode of "A Closer Look" aired on March 19, 1993. Meanwhile, Faith Daniels was transitioning into other roles at NBC, some more festive and laid back than others. For instance, in 1992 and 1994, she co-hosted the King Orange Jamboree along with big names like Joe Namath, a former quarterback and a football commentator for the network, and Kelly Craig, who anchored the "Miami News" at the time.
Also known as the Orange Bowl Parade, that colorful and glittery extravaganza used to be held in downtown Miami on New Year's Eve and was transmitted live to millions of viewers. It featured special guests, a concert and a party at Bayfront Park, a parade with floats and beloved characters, and the Big Orange, a neon structure in the shape of an orange wearing sunglasses that was risen up at midnight.
She landed acting roles in 1992 and 2006
Besides broadcast journalism and event hosting, Faith Daniels dabbled in acting, though her roles were restricted to her renowned respectable reporter and anchor persona. For example, she made a cameo as herself in the pilot episode of the sitcom "The Powers That Be," titled "The Love Child: Part 1," which was broadcast on March 7, 1992. She also played herself as a guest at a baby shower in an episode of "Murphy Brown," titled "A Chance of Showers," which aired on May 11, 1992. This award-winning sitcom stars Candice Bergen as the titular character, a strongly opinionated investigative journalist.
Daniels didn't limit herself to television roles, though. In 2006, she portrayed an astute presidential debate moderator in the romantic dramedy and thriller "Man of the Year," alongside Robin Williams, Laura Linney, Jeff Goldblum, and Christopher Walken. The movie centers on Williams as a satirical news show host who decides to run for president.
Faith Daniels also starred in several commercials for Pepcid AC in the mid-1990s
Some of the most memorable television ads of the mid-1990s feature Faith Daniels directly addressing the audience while promoting Pepcid AC, an over-the-counter medication meant to neutralize stomach acid effectively and quickly. In typical Daniels fashion, she combined facts and references with a persuasive and confident smile, but she also showed a more relaxed and playful side to her.
For example, she started one ad with the hook, "If you suffer from heartburn, don't you want the most advanced medicine? Back in 1977, Tagamet was a breakthrough," before concluding with the tagline, "You can be heartburn-free with Pepcid CA" (via YouTube). In a second ad, Daniels continued to pit Pepcid AC against Tagamet, stating that the former was recommended more often and remained effective for nine hours. Other ads saw her leaning on a kitchen counter while comparing the product to both Tagamet and Zantac, asking audiences to check the labels for themselves, and insisting, with a cheeky smile, that "nothing lasts longer."
Today, she is a media consultant, keynote speaker, and charity supporter
As successful as her broadcast journalism career was, Faith Daniels took a step back in recent years. She chose to focus on her husband and children, as well as freelancing as a media consultant for renowned brands and businesses and as a keynote speaker. According to Speaker Booking Agency, her base fee at conferences and workshops ranges between $20,000 and $30,000 as of this publication.
Additionally, as a supporter of various non-governmental organizations, she thrives to inspire people to open their wallets. This has always been the case: For instance, in 1991, she starred in a TV promotion for the "Seasoned Greetings Celebrity Cookbook, 10th Anniversary Edition," which benefited WDAF-TV's Love Fund for Children. She even contributed a recipe.
Daniels is the President Emeritus and a board member of D.E.B.R.A., which stands for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association. The latter supports people suffering from a rare genetic skin disease that causes blisters. She's also on the advisory committee of Let's Win!, an organization that supports pancreatic cancer patients and connects them with researchers and clinical trials.
She's also a fervent advocate for the National Council for Adoption
Perhaps few of Faith Daniels' fans know that she's been an ardent supporter of the National Council for Adoption and that she has even testified on its behalf before Congress. It turns out that there's a personal reason for this dedication. According to a 1988 article in the New York Times, Daniels herself was adopted while she was still an infant. She was apparently delivered in a "home for unwed mothers" and then kept in an orphanage for six months, until she was taken in, at the age of seven, by Steve and Mary Skowronski to the city of Washington, Pennsylvania.
Founded in 1980, the NCFA aims to provide stable, permanent families to children and all kinds of resources to expecting and adopting parents. As per Daniels' testimony, "Given what has happened in the world of adoption today, my parents probably could not have been able to afford to adopt me. I might have found a wealthier home, but I couldn't have possibly found a more loving one."
Through her exceptional background and journey, Faith Daniels has never failed to impress and charm her loved ones, employers, and her audience. Whether she'll grace national television again, still remains to be seen.