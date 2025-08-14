Trump Puts His Losing Battle Against Balding On Blast (A Bottle Of Bleach Hates To See Him Coming)
President Donald Trump's ego took centerstage once again during his announcement at the Kennedy Center. Rather than having an entertainment personality take the reins — such as past hosts Glenn Close , Stephen Colbert, and Gloria Estefan — the president himself will be helming the prestigious event. The president helped pick the honorees, all personal favorites lacking in "wokeness," such as Sylvester Stallone and George Strait, and Trump hinted at a future pick as well. "I wanted [an award], was never able to get one," he said (via X). "...I waited and waited and waited, and I said, 'The hell with it, I'll become chairman and I'll give myself an honor. Next year we'll honor Trump, okay?"
The divisive POTUS' speech wasn't the only thing highlighting his self-absorption. As usual, Trump's rat's nest hairstyle tried and failed to cover his balding hairline. These days, his signature floofy swoop barely hovers over his forehead, and the thinning wisps don't entirely disguise the scalp underneath. The part on his left side only highlights the obvious combover; the right side reveals more peek-a-boo action around the temple. And the color? The lighting at the arts center seems to have made his 'do look darker, but photos of Trump just two days prior show his hair bleached virtually white. If, in fact, he did sit down for a quick dye adjustment in between, those poor follicles must have been cringing. But that's nothing new for the president who values his image above everything.
Trump's hair color reflects his personality
Although Donald Trump's hairstyle has been discussed (and mocked) incessantly over the years, it's also a telling look into his personality. People who have met Trump in real life say he's nicer than one might expect. Reddit users discussing the subject have used words like "humble," "polite," and "pleasant" to describe their encounters. Yet, in public, the president is all about talking tough and boasting about his successes. It's hard to tell which side of him is the real deal and which is an act. This contradiction carries through in Trump's presidential style. For every promise of a deal or a tariff, the president modifies it or backs off a day or two later. A friend can turn into an enemy overnight; witness the rise and fall of Trump's relationship with Elon Musk. (Will that gifted Tesla ever see the light of day again?)
Same goes for Trump's hair, which never seems to be the same shade in a single 24-hour period. He'll darken it to a strawberry blonde, then pour on enough bleach to make one wonder why he doesn't just let the gray come in. The uniformity of the color is also an issue; as seen in the photo above, Trump will often keep the sides of his locks a shade or two darker than the top. An insider once dished to Page Six that "he's so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes [...] they need to keep his color consistent. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets." Nice or nasty, platinum or honey, the one consistent thing about the commander-in-chief is his habit of switching things up.