Trump Puts His Losing Battle Against Balding On Blast (A Bottle Of Bleach Hates To See Him Coming)

Although Donald Trump's hairstyle has been discussed (and mocked) incessantly over the years, it's also a telling look into his personality. People who have met Trump in real life say he's nicer than one might expect. Reddit users discussing the subject have used words like "humble," "polite," and "pleasant" to describe their encounters. Yet, in public, the president is all about talking tough and boasting about his successes. It's hard to tell which side of him is the real deal and which is an act. This contradiction carries through in Trump's presidential style. For every promise of a deal or a tariff, the president modifies it or backs off a day or two later. A friend can turn into an enemy overnight; witness the rise and fall of Trump's relationship with Elon Musk. (Will that gifted Tesla ever see the light of day again?)

Same goes for Trump's hair, which never seems to be the same shade in a single 24-hour period. He'll darken it to a strawberry blonde, then pour on enough bleach to make one wonder why he doesn't just let the gray come in. The uniformity of the color is also an issue; as seen in the photo above, Trump will often keep the sides of his locks a shade or two darker than the top. An insider once dished to Page Six that "he's so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes [...] they need to keep his color consistent. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets." Nice or nasty, platinum or honey, the one consistent thing about the commander-in-chief is his habit of switching things up.