Body Language Expert Shuts Down Biggest Rumor About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce After Podcast
While it's hard to remember a time before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were together, it's actually only been about two years. Their relationship has been packed with rumors from the start, as people were tying themselves in knots trying to figure if Kelce and Swift were really a couple. Since then, these rumors have taken a darker turn, with people forecasting a breakup, and even enumerating the signs that Swift and Kelce's relationship is on the rocks. Of course, the rumor pendulum also swings in the other direction, too, with some individuals asserting that the couple is only staying together for the abundant PR opportunities. In October 2024, Kelce defended their romance on his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. Unfortunately, audiences weren't terribly convinced. That all changed, however, on an August 13, 2025 episode when Swift made her first-ever podcast appearance. According to body language expert Traci Brown, Swift's presence provided the best defense against those pernicious fake relationship rumors.
Speaking exclusively to The List, Brown found all kinds of clues to confirm that Swift and Kelce's romance is genuine. "They never take their hands off each other. Always overlapping. So cute! They're tight," she explained. After all, as they sat together to record the podcast, Swift and Kelce alternated between sitting with their arms intertwined or with Kelce putting his arm around Swift's back. But that wasn't the only indicator.
Kelce showed his support for Swift's personal triumph
Beyond Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's close, cuddly proximity during the "New Heights" podcast, there was another huge indication of the authenticity of their relationship: Kelce's support for Swift's music. "One of my favorite things this summer was Taylor reclaiming her masters," Kelce announced during the episode. Soon after, he yielded the mic to his girlfriend. Swift recounted the tragic loss of her master recordings, starting with her earliest work as a teen. After complicated (and unsuccessful) legal proceedings, Swift sent her mom and brother to try to buy back her catalog. After a long wait, the company agreed to the sale. On "New Heights," Swift teared up as she recounted the moment her long-held dream finally came true.
Watching the podcast, body language expert Traci Brown took note of Kelce's reaction as his girlfriend got emotional. "He's supportive. He shakes her a little in a hug and kisses the back of her head," she told The List. "He's holding back his own response — see how he draws his bottom lip in over his teeth? So it's emotional for him, too."
During their joint appearance, the couple also touched on the beginnings of their romance. Swift's relationship with Kelce is different than all her others, and she felt his initial strategy to ask her out was eerily prophetic. "This is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager," she recalled on the podcast.