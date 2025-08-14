Body Language Expert Shuts Down Biggest Rumor About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce After Podcast

While it's hard to remember a time before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were together, it's actually only been about two years. Their relationship has been packed with rumors from the start, as people were tying themselves in knots trying to figure if Kelce and Swift were really a couple. Since then, these rumors have taken a darker turn, with people forecasting a breakup, and even enumerating the signs that Swift and Kelce's relationship is on the rocks. Of course, the rumor pendulum also swings in the other direction, too, with some individuals asserting that the couple is only staying together for the abundant PR opportunities. In October 2024, Kelce defended their romance on his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. Unfortunately, audiences weren't terribly convinced. That all changed, however, on an August 13, 2025 episode when Swift made her first-ever podcast appearance. According to body language expert Traci Brown, Swift's presence provided the best defense against those pernicious fake relationship rumors.

Speaking exclusively to The List, Brown found all kinds of clues to confirm that Swift and Kelce's romance is genuine. "They never take their hands off each other. Always overlapping. So cute! They're tight," she explained. After all, as they sat together to record the podcast, Swift and Kelce alternated between sitting with their arms intertwined or with Kelce putting his arm around Swift's back. But that wasn't the only indicator.