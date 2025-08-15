Kai Trump's Back To School Pic Puts Elon Musk On Blast (Grandpa Donald Must Be Beaming)

Well, it looks like some members of the Trump family have officially taken sides in the Donald Trump and Elon Musk bromance breakup. Donald's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is going into her senior year of high school, and she shared a celebratory Instagram post to kick it off. If you can believe it, there's actually a less-than-subtle Musk diss in there. And, we have a feeling the Tesla CEO is definitely going to pick up on it.

Back in October, Kai shared homecoming pics that proved that Don Jr. takes after Donald's parenting; he gifted her a Tesla Cybertruck that she and her friends posed with for Instagram. Now, Kai has celebrated another special teenage milestone by posing alongside her car for social media pics. "I cannot believe it's my last first day of high school. Senior year here we come," she captioned the photo carousel that showed her and her pals posing with their luxury vehicles, which had class of 2026 messages scrawled on them. The Instagram post's top comment said, "Is it me or is anyone else looking at the kind of cars in the parking lot these kids drive?" with a laughing emoji. And, this is, in fact, what likely caught most people's eye. The first pic in the carousel shows Kai smiling beside a black Audi SUV. So, it's safe to say that, at least publicly, she seemingly isn't supporting Musk's company anymore.