Kai Trump's Back To School Pic Puts Elon Musk On Blast (Grandpa Donald Must Be Beaming)
Well, it looks like some members of the Trump family have officially taken sides in the Donald Trump and Elon Musk bromance breakup. Donald's granddaughter, Kai Trump, is going into her senior year of high school, and she shared a celebratory Instagram post to kick it off. If you can believe it, there's actually a less-than-subtle Musk diss in there. And, we have a feeling the Tesla CEO is definitely going to pick up on it.
Back in October, Kai shared homecoming pics that proved that Don Jr. takes after Donald's parenting; he gifted her a Tesla Cybertruck that she and her friends posed with for Instagram. Now, Kai has celebrated another special teenage milestone by posing alongside her car for social media pics. "I cannot believe it's my last first day of high school. Senior year here we come," she captioned the photo carousel that showed her and her pals posing with their luxury vehicles, which had class of 2026 messages scrawled on them. The Instagram post's top comment said, "Is it me or is anyone else looking at the kind of cars in the parking lot these kids drive?" with a laughing emoji. And, this is, in fact, what likely caught most people's eye. The first pic in the carousel shows Kai smiling beside a black Audi SUV. So, it's safe to say that, at least publicly, she seemingly isn't supporting Musk's company anymore.
Folks online picked up on Kai Trump's possible Elon Musk diss
Kai Trump surely wouldn't have made her entire homecoming dance Instagram post all about her Tesla Cybertruck if she hadn't been particularly excited about being able to drive the car. So, what could have changed in less than a year that would already have her driving a different vehicle? Considering the fact that during that time, her grandfather Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship went from BFFs to bitter enemies, it likely has something to do with it. Even if Kai is still driving her Cybertruck privately, she may have been advised against posting about it on social media, since this almost surely would have gotten Instagram users talking. Of course, the fact that she posted a brand new car got commenters talking, too.
"Looks like she's not driving the Elon vehicle anymore lol" one person commented on Kai's post. "Where's the cybertruck," asked another commenter. "New car!!!! bye bye Tesla.... Nice!!!!" another wrote with a laughing emoji. If Kai has actually made the switch to a new set of wheels to avoid supporting the Cybertruck's CEO, she certainly isn't the first person who ditched her Tesla to stick it to Musk. And, she's probably making her grandpa very proud by giving one of his many nemeses a public dig.