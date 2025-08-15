Lauren Boebert's Sloppy Getup Makes People Wonder If She Hit The Snooze Button Too Many Times

Lauren Boebert is known for her many controversies in her relatively short time in politics. She's also managed to make a number of fashion faux pas in that span. It's a close race for which there's more of, her growing tally of controversial actions or Boebert's biggest fashion fails. One for the baffling fashion column is her latest appearance at a professional event in Colorado. Professional is the key word that Boebert or her stylist (if she has one) seems to have overlooked. On her official representative Instagram page, Boebert, or someone on her team, posted a photo of her meeting with constituents in Elbert County, Colorado. She's sporting stone-washed, flared jeans with a black tank top and hair that doesn't seem to have seen a brush.

It's giving high school senior in the late 1990s who still kind of wants to look cute but who has also kind of given up, especially since Boebert is as tan as ever. She's looking like she forgot she had the meeting, threw on the latest thing at hand and skipped doing anything to her hair at all. Or perhaps she was trying to look relatable by wearing jeans? There's the tiniest bit of effort noticeable in the fact that she swiped on some red lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow, but that's about it. Everyone has their rushed mornings and busy schedules (Boebert does have four children and one grandchild), but this look is just confusing.