Karoline Leavitt's Look-Alike Mom Is Clearly Inspo For Her 'Politics In Pink' Barbie Style
Ever wonder where Karoline Leavitt got her signature wannabe Barbie style? Well, Karoline once posted a photo of her and her mom on Instagram. And, from the hair to the penchant for pink, it's abundantly clear that Karoline got it from her mama — and by "it," we mean pretty much everything about her look.
Just a year before the election that would make Karoline the youngest White House press secretary in history, she shared an Instagram post showing off her family vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The carousel included pics of Karoline's mother, Erin Leavitt, and let's just say — anyone could see the family resemblance between these two. In a photo of the mother-daughter duo posing together, the pair is sporting the same fresh tan and bleach blonde lob haircut. And, the similarities in style definitely don't end there. Erin is pictured rocking a bubblegum pink dress that would fit in flawlessly among all Karoline's pinked out diva looks that scream White House Barbie. Looks like this pretty in pink apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Karoline Leavitt's tendency to twin with her mom may explain why she often doesn't dress her age
In addition to her obsession with pink attire, Karoline Leavitt also often dresses way older than she is. So, is she basically borrowing her entire wardrobe from her mom? Interestingly, Karoline's parents are actually closer in age to her husband than you might think. Karoline's hubby Nicholas Riccio is 32 years older than her at age 59, and Erin Leavitt is actually four years younger than Riccio. So, perhaps Karoline's inclination toward spending time with people who are much closer to her parents' age is one of the reasons we see her twinning with her mom so often.
While Erin, herself, isn't a public figure the way her daughter is, it's easy to see when perusing her photos on Facebook that pink simply must be one of her favorite colors. In fact, in 2024, she even posted a photo of her and Karoline wearing the exact same shade of bold pink. So, it's clear that Karoline and Erin don't mind the fact that they share a style or have the same favorite color.