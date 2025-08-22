Karoline Leavitt's Look-Alike Mom Is Clearly Inspo For Her 'Politics In Pink' Barbie Style

Ever wonder where Karoline Leavitt got her signature wannabe Barbie style? Well, Karoline once posted a photo of her and her mom on Instagram. And, from the hair to the penchant for pink, it's abundantly clear that Karoline got it from her mama — and by "it," we mean pretty much everything about her look.

Just a year before the election that would make Karoline the youngest White House press secretary in history, she shared an Instagram post showing off her family vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The carousel included pics of Karoline's mother, Erin Leavitt, and let's just say — anyone could see the family resemblance between these two. In a photo of the mother-daughter duo posing together, the pair is sporting the same fresh tan and bleach blonde lob haircut. And, the similarities in style definitely don't end there. Erin is pictured rocking a bubblegum pink dress that would fit in flawlessly among all Karoline's pinked out diva looks that scream White House Barbie. Looks like this pretty in pink apple doesn't fall far from the tree.