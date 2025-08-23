Rachael Ray: Celebs Who Didn't Hold Back Their Distaste For The Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rachael Ray has had a staggering downfall from fame in recent years. According to the New York Times, in 2006, thousands of people flocked to eagerly join the "Rachael Ray Sucks Community." Misty Lane, the owner of the LiveJournal blog in question, explained its purpose in the description, writing, "This community was created for people that hate the untalented twit known as Rachael Ray." Safe to say that a large group of like-minded individuals found each other because the blog was quickly flooded with criticisms of everything from Ray's voice and looks, to her cooking skills, and the supposedly poor state of her kitchen. In particular, Lane took issue with how the beloved celebrity chef became a prominent voice in the world of food, despite, they argued, only hashing out basic advice.

When the hate club came up again during a 2024 episode of the "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" podcast, fellow chef Anne Burrell confessed that she couldn't believe someone would use their time and energy to run a website like that. However, Ray wasn't all that bothered by the haters because they tuned into her show to gather their critiques, which ultimately works out in her favor — especially financially. The famed cook shared a similar opinion when she appeared on "Milk Street Radio" in 2019, reasoning, "Not everybody's going to like you, and that's OK with me." Ray continued, "I do believe that the love you give is equal to the love you take in. You have to put good out to receive good back." The TV personality has taken a similar kill them with kindness approach with celebs who aren't fond of her.