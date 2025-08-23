5 First Lady Outfits That Unfairly Got Backlash For Showing Too Much Leg

When it comes to White House attire, first ladies have to make sure they follow the bizarre fashion rule of donating their designer freebies. Beyond that, there isn't a lot of official guidance on their apparel. Even so, first ladies have been criticized for their choices, especially with more revealing 'fits. Over two hundred years ago, a woman chastised Dolley Madison, saying, (via White House History), "She loads herself with finery and dresses without any taste." Truth be told, in her official portrait, Madison's neckline still looks pretty low, even by 21st century standards.

Arms have also been a hot topic. In the late 1800s, Frances Cleveland got flak for wearing a sleeveless fit, as did Michelle Obama when she wore a similar cut in 2009. Luckily, in both cases, others saw that the criticism was unfair, and appreciation for Obama's killer biceps gained its own fandom.

As for showing their legs, first ladies have experienced mixed results. Eleanor Roosevelt was photographed in 1940 wearing a swimsuit with a skirted bottom that revealed up to mid-thigh. Unless any criticism was lost to history, people didn't bat an eye. Similarly, in March 2021, Dr. Jill Biden showed more leg than she intended, when a breeze lifted her dress and exposed her thighs. Biden felt compelled to comment on the incident, saying, "Note to self, next time I come to the desert, no skirt" (via Desert Sun). However, no one had harsh words for her. In other instances, however, Biden and her fellow first ladies haven't been as lucky when they showcased their leggier 'fits.