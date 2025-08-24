How Tall Is Carrie Underwood? Her Pic With This Famous Singer Has Everyone Wondering
Carrie Underwood is known for her powerful singing voice and her killer legs. But like with some of her more chaotic looks, not even her toned legs could steal the show in a carousel she posted to Instagram. The controversial artist met fellow musician Shaboozey at VOA Country Fest, and he seemed to tower over her in the photos. Is Shaboozey just super tall, or is Underwood really short?
According to various reports, the "American Idol" alum is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, which makes her slightly below the national average for females (via Cleveland Clinic). Meanwhile, Shaboozey is 6 feet, 2 inches tall — nearly an entire foot more than Underwood. So, it's no wonder she looked so tiny standing next to him!
Netizens left comments on Underwood's Instagram post about her height. "Carrie, you may be tiny in stature, but you filled up that stage last night like a BOSS! Incredible show," wrote one person. "Goodness gracious..he is either extremely tall or she is very petite," joked another. A third said, "Didn't realize how tall he was!" The short-and-tall duo clearly left an impression on fans, with some wanting them to collaborate.
Height wasn't the only thing people noticed about her
Carrie Underwood's height (or lack thereof) wasn't the only thing that had people all aflutter in the comments on Instagram. A myriad of people couldn't help but notice the singer was rocking her natural hair, making her look totally different from the platinum blonde-dyed gal fans know and love. Fellow country singer Ashley Ryan typed out a fire emoji and wrote, "Natural hair Carrie, is it." Another person said, "The dark hair is everything." Others called Underwood's natural hair "beautiful."
The "All-American Girl" singer returned to her natural hair color after 30 years, and she looked absolutely stunning. Blondes may have fun, but clearly so do brunettes — or, as Underwood hashtagged on Instagram, "bronde."
Back in August 2025, Underwood shared a carousel of her re-debuting her natural hair. "Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," she captioned. Fellow musicians such as Miranda Lambert and Lee Ann Womack commented on how much they loved the new/old appearance. Even "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure shared how nice she thought Underwood looked.