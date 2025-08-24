How Tall Is Carrie Underwood? Her Pic With This Famous Singer Has Everyone Wondering

Carrie Underwood is known for her powerful singing voice and her killer legs. But like with some of her more chaotic looks, not even her toned legs could steal the show in a carousel she posted to Instagram. The controversial artist met fellow musician Shaboozey at VOA Country Fest, and he seemed to tower over her in the photos. Is Shaboozey just super tall, or is Underwood really short?

According to various reports, the "American Idol" alum is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, which makes her slightly below the national average for females (via Cleveland Clinic). Meanwhile, Shaboozey is 6 feet, 2 inches tall — nearly an entire foot more than Underwood. So, it's no wonder she looked so tiny standing next to him!

Netizens left comments on Underwood's Instagram post about her height. "Carrie, you may be tiny in stature, but you filled up that stage last night like a BOSS! Incredible show," wrote one person. "Goodness gracious..he is either extremely tall or she is very petite," joked another. A third said, "Didn't realize how tall he was!" The short-and-tall duo clearly left an impression on fans, with some wanting them to collaborate.