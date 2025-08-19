Whatever Happened To Jillian Michaels After The Biggest Loser?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Biggest Loser" star Jillian Michaels was bullied as a child, teased relentlessly by her classmates. She told Parade that it was particularly bad in 8th grade. "I was sitting at lunch and got surrounded by a bunch of kids who let me have it about how ugly I was — my unibrow, the size of my nose, the fat rolling over my jeans," she recalled. "It was pure hell." She switched schools.

In 9th grade, her mother enrolled her in martial arts classes. That experience kicked off a lifelong interest in fitness and weight loss, and the girl who was once bullied at lunch grew up to scream in the faces of people on television as they ate. Michaels joined the cast of "The Biggest Loser" from the show's very first season, serving as one of two trainers meant to motivate a group of people with obesity into losing weight. She instantly became famous thanks to her unique brand of motivation, which involved getting right in someone's face and insulting them while they exercise.

While the show was incredibly popular at its height, it has come under increasing scrutiny for the way its contestants were made to lose weight. Michaels stepped away from the show before it was cancelled, choosing to build a fitness empire on her own thanks to the launching pad the show gave her. Here's what Michaels has been up to since she left "The Biggest Loser."