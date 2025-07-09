Trump's Snide Comment To Kaitlan Collins Earns Him The Side Eye Of The Century (If Looks Could Kill)
On the morning of July 8, 2025, President Donald Trump was badgered by CNN's Kaitlan Collins regarding a paused military shipment of weapons for Ukraine. In a moment that got heated enough to reignite the feud between Trump and Collins, the president got testy and refused to answer a question that Collins appeared to assume was straightforward. In a video that Collins posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the exchange, Collins can be seen giving the camera an annoyed face like a downtrodden Jim from "The Office."
Asked who at the Pentagon signed off on the pause in shipments to Ukraine last week, President Trump says, "I don't know. Why don't you tell me?" pic.twitter.com/lYuau3Xc1h
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 8, 2025
In the clip, Collins asks Trump if he approved the pause of weapons to Ukraine the week prior. Trump rambles, possibly refusing to answer the question, possibly misunderstanding it, but eventually he reaffirms that "we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine and I've approved that." This doesn't satisfy Collins, who pushes once again to know, "who ordered the pause last week?" It's at this moment that Trump shoots back with a sour, "I don't know, why don't you tell me?" While Collins looked exasperated in the moment, she did post a follow up tweet from CNN's Zachary Cohen about who the culprit behind the pause actually was: the controversial Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.
Pete Hegseth is the root cause of Kaitlan Collins' side eye towards Trump
In what has become yet another embarrassing moment for Pete Hegseth during Donald Trump's second administration, reporting by CNN confirms that Hegseth was behind the pause of shipments of weapons to Ukraine. In fact, this was the second time Hegseth had pulled this exact move in a matter of months — both in halting weapons shipments, and in not mentioning it to the president.
In an attempt to cover for the president, as well as Hegseth, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed that "the President has full confidence in the Secretary of Defense." While Leavitt herself has had some petty interaction with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, this official response felt more measured and demure. Although, the excuse that Hegseth isn't keeping the White House in the loop due to staffing shortages feels a bit ironic.
Though everything is running smoothly once again, this moment underpins rising tensions within the White House — especially when it comes to Hegseth. Not only have Hegseth's coworkers been concerned over his behavior in the past, there was also the rattling moment where Hegseth went after Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin. Now that Trump has been publicly embarrassed by Hegseth's lack of communication, it's possible that the Secretary of Defense position might become vacant in the near future.