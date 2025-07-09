Trump's Snide Comment To Kaitlan Collins Earns Him The Side Eye Of The Century (If Looks Could Kill)

In what has become yet another embarrassing moment for Pete Hegseth during Donald Trump's second administration, reporting by CNN confirms that Hegseth was behind the pause of shipments of weapons to Ukraine. In fact, this was the second time Hegseth had pulled this exact move in a matter of months — both in halting weapons shipments, and in not mentioning it to the president.

In an attempt to cover for the president, as well as Hegseth, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed that "the President has full confidence in the Secretary of Defense." While Leavitt herself has had some petty interaction with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, this official response felt more measured and demure. Although, the excuse that Hegseth isn't keeping the White House in the loop due to staffing shortages feels a bit ironic.

Though everything is running smoothly once again, this moment underpins rising tensions within the White House — especially when it comes to Hegseth. Not only have Hegseth's coworkers been concerned over his behavior in the past, there was also the rattling moment where Hegseth went after Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin. Now that Trump has been publicly embarrassed by Hegseth's lack of communication, it's possible that the Secretary of Defense position might become vacant in the near future.