6 Presidents And First Ladies Who Slept In Separate Bedrooms

Life at the White House may seem like a fairytale to the average spectator. But the bedrooms at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — which have seen presidential couples come and go for decades — have different, darker stories to tell. Accounts from within the White House have long punctured holes in the perfectly curated perceptions of first couples the public is typically exposed to. Among the most telling details that betray the reality of presidents and first ladies behind the facade lies in their unusual sleeping arrangements.

Though minor, this has been a highly significant clue in deciphering the relationships between many U.S. presidents and their wives. From strained marriages to mismatched schedules to loveless lives, bedroom dynamics within the White House have been steady indicators of what private life at the highest status looks like once the front doors are shut, cameras are off, and optics don't dictate decisions.

The practice of couples sleeping separately has been justified in many ways throughout history. Nineteenth-century customs considered it an upper-class feature, but modern discourse claims that it is key to a happy marriage. At the White House, however, sleeping arrangements have often transcended such reasons. Consider, for instance, the affair-fueled presidencies of Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy, or Richard Nixon's erratic sleeping habits, which reshaped their nighttime routines with their wives. Here are six presidents and first ladies who slept in separate bedrooms for reasons that were often practical, sometimes bitter, and other times stemmed from just pure convention.