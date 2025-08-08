White House Puts Donald & Melania Trump's Worst PDA Moment On Blast (& It's Still Just As Awkward)
To commemorate President Donald Trump's 200th day of his second term in office, the White House posted a carousel of images meant to celebrate Melania Trump's "endless FLOTUS slays" to Instagram — and accidentally put on display one of the more awkward moments between Melania and Donald. The second photo in the carousel shows Donald attempting to kiss Melania during his inauguration ceremony before being thwarted by her headgear.
Out of all the worst-dressed Trump family members at the inauguration, Melania's Hamburglar hat moment stood out the most. The wide brim of her black hat hid most of her face and acted as a literal barrier that prevented any unwanted PDA from her husband. This was on full display in the photo the White House chose, where Donald is leaning in to give his wife a kiss and ends up having to give her a peck on the neck.
It's interesting that the White House would want to relive this moment, as it felt uncomfortable then and still feels just as out of pocket now. If anything, it reignites red flags in Melania and Donald's marriage that they might have wanted to sweep under the rug. There's been some signs that the pair are headed for a split, and reminding the world that the first lady would possibly rather look like a vintage villain than kiss her husband isn't the slam dunk the White House thinks it is.
The distance between Donald and Melania Trump has fueled divorce rumors
Though the Trumps seem determined to make their marriage work, the court of public opinion has been giving them the side eye for a while. The ways in which Melania consistently snubs Donald's attempts at PDA are examples of an ongoing trend indicating the first lady simply does not enjoy being touched. When she does allow her husband to reach for her hand, she still seems a bit cold and distant, which points out another crack in their marriage: the rather large age gap between Melania and Donald.
In some recent examples of tenderness between the couple, their PDA highlights the president's insecurity about being significantly older than his wife — and it's really beginning to show. Of course, Melania has always been out of Donald's league, but the post by the White House celebrating the first lady really puts that on display. Even when her looks aren't as polished as they used to be, she still effortlessly outshines her husband. Melania's background as a model clearly shines through, and her desire to physically distance herself from public affection from her husband just might indicate she's ready for a break from sharing the spotlight.