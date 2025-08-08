White House Puts Donald & Melania Trump's Worst PDA Moment On Blast (& It's Still Just As Awkward)

To commemorate President Donald Trump's 200th day of his second term in office, the White House posted a carousel of images meant to celebrate Melania Trump's "endless FLOTUS slays" to Instagram — and accidentally put on display one of the more awkward moments between Melania and Donald. The second photo in the carousel shows Donald attempting to kiss Melania during his inauguration ceremony before being thwarted by her headgear.

Out of all the worst-dressed Trump family members at the inauguration, Melania's Hamburglar hat moment stood out the most. The wide brim of her black hat hid most of her face and acted as a literal barrier that prevented any unwanted PDA from her husband. This was on full display in the photo the White House chose, where Donald is leaning in to give his wife a kiss and ends up having to give her a peck on the neck.

It's interesting that the White House would want to relive this moment, as it felt uncomfortable then and still feels just as out of pocket now. If anything, it reignites red flags in Melania and Donald's marriage that they might have wanted to sweep under the rug. There's been some signs that the pair are headed for a split, and reminding the world that the first lady would possibly rather look like a vintage villain than kiss her husband isn't the slam dunk the White House thinks it is.