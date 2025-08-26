Tragic Details About The Cast Of Modern Family

Sarah Hyland's life has been full of tragic details. In a 2012 interview with Seventeen Magazine, the former child actor revealed that her father had given her his kidney to help her overcome the complications caused by kidney dysplasia, a condition she had since birth. However, in a 2018 interview with Self Magazine, Hyland revealed that the life-saving transplant had stopped working around 2016 as her body began to reject the organ.

Although she subsequently began dialysis treatment, doctors soon realized it wasn't sufficient and she would have to undergo a second kidney transplant with her younger brother's kidney. Hyland confessed that although she knew she had no control over how her body would handle her father's kidney, she was still "depressed" when it didn't provide long-term results. Moreover, the "Geek Charming" actor was unsure if she wanted to have a second transplant, sharing, "I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."

Hyland also opened up about her feelings from the time, saying, "I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for." She shared a similar sentiment when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, admitting that she had grown weary of enduring chronic pain for over twenty years and not knowing when she would have a good day. At one point, she had even started to mentally craft letters to loved ones explaining the reasoning for suicide. Ultimately, though, Hyland improved her mental health and underwent the second transplant in September 2017.