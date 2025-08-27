Usha Vance's Elderly England Ensemble Was Her Worst Fashion Offense Yet

Second lady Usha Vance has had her share of fashion hits and misses. On the positive side, Usha has flashed her killer legs on a number of occasions as she's rocked boldly colored outfits. Unfortunately, Usha has also worn outfits that missed the mark, often because they were bland, yawn-worthy neutrals. Another of Usha's frequent fashion mistakes involves dressing older than her age, an error that was evident when she accompanied her husband, JD Vance, on a trip to the U.K. In that case, the pattern of Usha's floral dress was so tightly packed with blooms that it was hard to make sense of it, and it ended up looking too busy and unflattering.

Beyond that, the 'fit's issues were exacerbated by Usha's choice of accessories. The second lady appears to prioritize comfort in her shoe collection, which is totally relatable. However, Usha tends to take things a little too far, resulting in senior citizen sneakers and other footwear fails. Here, Usha picked sturdy black flats. To top it off, her watch looked bulky and oversized, overwhelming her wrist.

Grateful to UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy for hosting us at Chevening House, and looking forward to some productive conversations about the United States and the United Kingdom's shared goals.🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Iyg8jlVWFe — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 9, 2025

While nothing can be done to alleviate the visual noise of Usha's dress, a few tweaks could level up her accessories game. For instance, Usha could make her legs appear even longer by swapping the dark flats for a comfy pair in a shade that matches her skin tone. Similarly, Usha could try a watch with a metal band to provide a more seamless look.