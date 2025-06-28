Times Usha Vance Flashed Her Killer Legs

Usha Vance's personal style has been steadily evolving since her husband, JD Vance, stepped into the spotlight during the 2024 presidential campaign. "I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," Usha explained to The Free Press. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything." While the initial transition may have been abrupt, now that she's second lady, Usha does have a stylist: Isabella Nardone. Even so, Usha is reportedly comfortable with staying true to herself and sticking with looks that fit her personality.

Compared to the Trump women, Usha's style continues to be a lot more laid back. Her outfits are often long and loose, whether she's wearing flowing pants or a breezy dress. But every once in a while, Usha shows some leg –- although her typically knee-length outfits are several inches longer than the leggy looks of Lara Trump or Kimberley Guilfoyle.

Unfortunately, in some cases, Usha chooses to pair her shorter hemlines with clunky cream-colored sneakers. For instance, when Usha wore a just-below-the-knee-length skirt while holding up an Ohio State football jersey, her supportive shoes created a weird contrast and took the spotlight away from her legs. Although Usha can't quit these senior citizen sneakers, luckily, there are plenty of times she's flaunted her legs with far more appropriate footwear.