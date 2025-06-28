Times Usha Vance Flashed Her Killer Legs
Usha Vance's personal style has been steadily evolving since her husband, JD Vance, stepped into the spotlight during the 2024 presidential campaign. "I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," Usha explained to The Free Press. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything." While the initial transition may have been abrupt, now that she's second lady, Usha does have a stylist: Isabella Nardone. Even so, Usha is reportedly comfortable with staying true to herself and sticking with looks that fit her personality.
Compared to the Trump women, Usha's style continues to be a lot more laid back. Her outfits are often long and loose, whether she's wearing flowing pants or a breezy dress. But every once in a while, Usha shows some leg –- although her typically knee-length outfits are several inches longer than the leggy looks of Lara Trump or Kimberley Guilfoyle.
Unfortunately, in some cases, Usha chooses to pair her shorter hemlines with clunky cream-colored sneakers. For instance, when Usha wore a just-below-the-knee-length skirt while holding up an Ohio State football jersey, her supportive shoes created a weird contrast and took the spotlight away from her legs. Although Usha can't quit these senior citizen sneakers, luckily, there are plenty of times she's flaunted her legs with far more appropriate footwear.
A jewel-tone dress complemented Usha's legs
Now that she's in the national spotlight, Usha Vance's fashion has come under scrutiny. Some of Usha's outfits have missed the mark, including a tan dress that she wore on the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, by the convention's third day, Usha turned things around dramatically by wearing this sapphire-blue dress. The vibrant hue looked amazing and drew attention to her trim physique. As a bonus, the clean lines of the skirt and the ankle straps showed off Usha's toned calves.
Usha stepped out with confidence at a memorial service
In May 2025, JD and Usha Vance attended multiple events as part of National Police Week. Similar to her appearance at the RNC, Usha's fashion had a slow start when she wore a skin-tight dress with a bizarre pattern and an unnecessary belt. A day later, however, Usha (and her killer legs) made a strong showing when she arrived at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.
Here, Usha's dress had a body-hugging pencil skirt that accentuated her hips and thighs. The back slit allowed her to take wider strides and show off more leg. Her classic black pumps add to the overall leggy impression, making her gams look even longer.
Usha's legs rocked in red
Usha Vance looks fabulous in bright colors. Just over a week after she dazzled in blue at the 2024 RNC, Usha wore a stunning red dress when she and JD Vance took the stage at a campaign event. Usha has displayed her killer figure in red on multiple occasions. At the campaign event pictured above, her dress was the perfect cut for highlighting her legs. Although the hem concealed her knees, the toned outline of her upper leg was evident as she walked. Her black pumps had a leg-lengthening effect, and they also accentuated the muscle definition of her exposed lower leg.
Usha's jeans showcased her fit silhouette
Usha Vance showed off her casual side when she boarded a plane in September 2024. Since Usha's dresses often fall just above the knee or lower, this was a rare time when her tight-fitting pants put the upper part of her legs on display. Luckily, Usha's shoes are concealed by the plane's stairs. As other photos of the day illustrate, Usha had another footwear fail with blinding red sneakers. Shoes aside, Usha's body-hugging denim highlighted her lean legs. Her decision to pair it with a form-fitting sleeveless top lengthened her silhouette. All together, it definitely looks like Usha has been spending time working out.
Usha's muscular calves are highlighted in white
Although it's not known what kind of exercise regimen Usha Vance follows, her calves definitely look toned, as this photo demonstrates. Wearing this white dress, Usha was accompanying her husband, JD Vance, to a presidential campaign event in the summer of 2024. Once again, her outfit featured one of her style go-to's: a lower hemline paired with a slit to reveal more of her legs from the back. While this dress was a little more flowing than some of her other leggy looks, the light-colored fabric subtly revealed her upper legs when she walked. Less is more seems to be part of Usha's fashion philosophy — but her legs will always grab the spotlight whenever they get the chance.