J.D. Vance's wife Usha Vance might be a newcomer in the Trumpverse, but her personal style has already set her apart from the other MAGA women surrounding Donald Trump. The second lady has proven she's not taking glam tips from Melania Trump with her penchant for wearing natural-looking makeup and embracing her graying, shoulder-length hair. So far, she hasn't made the beauty and fashion mistakes we've seen Kimberly Guilfoyle and other Republican women frequently committing, such as overlining her eyes, overdoing the foundation, and wearing obvious hair extensions. Usha still hasn't quite consistently nailed dressing for the spotlight yet, having worn some outfits that missed the mark, but she's stayed away from leather looks (we're looking at you, Sarah Huckabee Sanders) and doesn't stick to only designer clothes, both of which we count as a win. However, there's one area where Usha still needs to put a lot of effort into: her shoe game.

Usha was photographed sporting senior citizen sneakers when they welcomed the Ohio State football team to the White House in April 2025 following their championship win. In photos shared by the second lady and the White House on Instagram, she looked almost too casually dressed in her chunky white sneakers as she posed next to her husband and members of the team, who all wore suits and dress shoes for the meeting. But she apparently loved the shoes so much that she even brought them along to Italy for their overseas tour. While she indeed looked comfortable, the outdated shoes knocked some serious points off her fashion grade. Unfortunately, the sneaker incidents were not the only moments that had us wishing she'd reached for a different shoe. Read on to see Usha Vance's footwear fails that were almost as bad as her senior citizen sneakers.