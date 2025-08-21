Karoline Leavitt's Comments About Trump's Rose Garden Reno Hint Melania Has Checked Out For Good

Proving money can't buy taste, Donald Trump's gilded Oval Office makeover was thought by many to be the ultimate in tacky excess. Then the president said, "Hold my Diet Coke." He followed up with what may be Trump's worst renovation yet: the White House Rose Garden re-do. Declaring the manicured lawn was constantly soggy and inconvenient for high-heeled visitors, he had the entire area paved over in concrete and added patio-style seating. As usual, the president's fans gushed over the drastic change, while critics called it cold and compared it to the outdoor areas of chain restaurants and hotel pools. But what does first lady Melania Trump think of her husband's vision? Um...we're not sure.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave reporters a sneak peek of the grounds on August 20 and answered questions. For one, she confirmed that the white and yellow-striped umbrellas at the metal tables are "literally the umbrellas from Mar-a-Lago" (per People) — meaning, the same style from the same company that furnishes Trump's famed Florida property. Another attendee asked what was on everyone's mind: whether Melania was "cool with" the overhaul. After all, she had done her own refurbishment of the Rose Garden back in 2020. Leavitt replied: "She is. I believe so, yeah."

That wishy-washy answer just brings up more intriguing questions. Is Melania, in fact, cool with the Holiday Inn aesthetic? Was she even consulted before the cement mixer began rolling? Or is she, as has been rumored, so disconnected from the presidential life this time around that she really doesn't care, do u?