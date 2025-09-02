Lauren Sánchez Bezos Uses Any Excuse To Show Off Her Outdated Plague-Era Wedding Dress

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' three-day Venice wedding in the summer of 2025 was quite the production, but not necessarily one that's going to win any awards for best wardrobe. There were some pretty poorly-dressed people at the Sánchez-Bezos wedding, and depending on who you ask, the bride herself may have been among them. For starters, Lauren's pre-wedding dress looked downright painful due to how much it appeared to restrict her movement (and possibly her breathing), and the real deal looked just as stress-inducingly uncomfortable — not to mention extremely outdated. However, the fact that it wouldn't look too out of place during the plague era of the 14th century hasn't stopped Mrs. Bezos from finding any excuse to show off the thin white gown.

Lauren's dress reveal on Instagram during her wedding weekend in June 2025 was one thing, given that it was one of the first times the general public got to see how she looked on her big day. "Not just a gown, a piece of poetry," she wrote in that post before going on to thank Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for designing the dress. Two months later, however, Lauren also posted a number of photos to Instagram stories once again thanking Dolce, while making sure to keep herself — and the dress — as the focal point. Though, to be fair, while the dress has its issues, it's certainly not the worst thing she's ever worn.