How Kamala Harris' Stepson Described Her Bond With Doug In 4 Words
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage started with a blind date, and after that went well, Harris met Doug's children, Cole and Ella Emhoff. He had them with his first wife Kerstin Emhoff; they divorced in 2010. Doug was joined by his children for an interview with Glamour in 2020, and Cole revealed what his dad thought of Harris, calling it "love at first sight." In fact, he said that's what it was like for all three of them when they first met Harris. It sounds like something out of a fairytale.
Cole was a senior in high school when Harris first came into Doug's life, and for Harris' first meeting with Doug's kids, they drove together to a favorite restaurant on the coast. On the drive, Cole said: "I got to know her first on a much more personal level — her music tastes, her cooking, how she interacts with Doug, which was hilarious. She would just be ribbing him. It was perfect."
Lighthearted teasing, like what Cole saw with Harris and his dad, can actually strengthen a relationship. And thinking of Harris being able to be relaxed and natural with Doug and his kids is another glimpse inside their relationship, and we love to see it.
Doug Emhoff was nervous to ask out Kamala Harris and she was nervous to meet his kids
Doug Emhoff has talked about how he first asked out Kamala Harris; it involved him leaving her an awkwardly long voicemail, per USA Today. But apparently it was endearing enough (or funny enough) that Harris saved it, and they listen to it together on their anniversary. That seems like another moment of some gentle ribbing.
Harris's side of the story about her first meeting with Cole and Ella included feeling nervous and bringing them cookies with a bow tied around the tin. And as much as they loved her and the nearly instant bond that she had with Doug, it seems like it was definitely a mutual admiration club. The kids may have played a role in the couple getting married. In an essay for Elle in 2024, Harris said, "I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in."
It can be hard sometimes to bring together blended families — think of all the fairytale stories about evil stepmothers. But it seems like Harris and the Emhoffs have definitely made it work; with all that love, how could it not? Harris' stepchildren even have a sweet nickname for her, calling her "Momala," instead of stepmom.