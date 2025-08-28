How Kamala Harris' Stepson Described Her Bond With Doug In 4 Words

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage started with a blind date, and after that went well, Harris met Doug's children, Cole and Ella Emhoff. He had them with his first wife Kerstin Emhoff; they divorced in 2010. Doug was joined by his children for an interview with Glamour in 2020, and Cole revealed what his dad thought of Harris, calling it "love at first sight." In fact, he said that's what it was like for all three of them when they first met Harris. It sounds like something out of a fairytale.

Cole was a senior in high school when Harris first came into Doug's life, and for Harris' first meeting with Doug's kids, they drove together to a favorite restaurant on the coast. On the drive, Cole said: "I got to know her first on a much more personal level — her music tastes, her cooking, how she interacts with Doug, which was hilarious. She would just be ribbing him. It was perfect."

Lighthearted teasing, like what Cole saw with Harris and his dad, can actually strengthen a relationship. And thinking of Harris being able to be relaxed and natural with Doug and his kids is another glimpse inside their relationship, and we love to see it.