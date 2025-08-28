Reba McEntire Makeup Mistakes She Probably Wishes Weren't Caught On Camera

Country legend Reba McEntire has a look and style that is unmistakably hers. We could spot her from a mile away thanks to her signature red hair, her long bangs with flippy, layered locks, and her typical gentle smoky eye, yet many folks may not realize that Reba has actually undergone a stunning transformation throughout her decades in the spotlight. You wouldn't recognize Reba in throwback pics without her iconic red hair, and with different styles that changed with the trends. And, while Reba certainly isn't a star who is prone to taking risks with her look, she has had some makeup flops over the years that she's probably wishing we forgot about.

Different makeup looks work for different people. McEntire has small, light facial features, which means that it's easy for her to appear overwhelmed by harsh, dramatic makeup looks. Like most of us do, as time has passed, McEntire has gotten a better handle on what makeup styles make her look her best. When it comes to getting glam, though, McEntire has had her fair share of misses. And, we've got the ones that had us wanting to hand the "I'm a Survivor" singer some makeup wipes the most.