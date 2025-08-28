Reba McEntire Makeup Mistakes She Probably Wishes Weren't Caught On Camera
Country legend Reba McEntire has a look and style that is unmistakably hers. We could spot her from a mile away thanks to her signature red hair, her long bangs with flippy, layered locks, and her typical gentle smoky eye, yet many folks may not realize that Reba has actually undergone a stunning transformation throughout her decades in the spotlight. You wouldn't recognize Reba in throwback pics without her iconic red hair, and with different styles that changed with the trends. And, while Reba certainly isn't a star who is prone to taking risks with her look, she has had some makeup flops over the years that she's probably wishing we forgot about.
Different makeup looks work for different people. McEntire has small, light facial features, which means that it's easy for her to appear overwhelmed by harsh, dramatic makeup looks. Like most of us do, as time has passed, McEntire has gotten a better handle on what makeup styles make her look her best. When it comes to getting glam, though, McEntire has had her fair share of misses. And, we've got the ones that had us wanting to hand the "I'm a Survivor" singer some makeup wipes the most.
When she was basically browless
Back in 2002, Reba McEntire arrived at the AMAs in what looked like some subtle clown makeup. She was sporting thin eyebrows that, while definitely on-trend at the time, didn't fit her face well. Her complexion looked particularly light and dimensionless, and it washed her out even more thanks to her somewhat smoky eye. Overall, this makeup look drew attention to the wrong parts of her face. t definitely didn't help that this choppy pixie cut was one of McEntire's hairstyles that completely missed the mark.
When she filled in her brows all wrong
Plenty of folks who were virtually eyebrow-less in the early aughts learned to successfully frame their faces as the trends changed. At the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2015, Reba McEntire was filling in her brows much more than a decade before, but she still hadn't gotten it right. McEntire's brows were dark and harsh near the inner corners of her eyes, and they trailed off on the outside. Paired with some dramatic eye makeup, this caused her eyes to appear closer together, throwing off her facial proportions.
Her messy monochrome eye makeup look
At the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2025, Reba McEntire had an eyeshadow overload with her monochromatic makeup look. She paired some matchy-matchy copper-colored eye makeup with her signature red locks, yet the eyeshadow was applied all around her eye, giving the area beneath her lower lash line an odd look. Rather than a warm, monochrome smoky eye, this makeup overwhelmed McEntire, making her look messy and tired, rather than like she was pulling off a dramatic makeup moment.
When her foundation was too light
We've all had a bad foundation match before, and the flashing lights of red carpet cameras can make this far worse. Still, for celebrities who often find themselves at highly photographed events, making sure to have the right makeup color match under intense lights is a must. In 2017, Reba McEntire fell prey to a bad foundation match at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXIII. While the difference between the color of her neck and her much lighter face may not have been obvious in normal lighting, it was drastic on the red carpet.
When she was the perfect example of blush blindness
Adding a little extra color to your cheeks is very on-trend these days, and as such, a blush overload known as "blush blindness" is on the rise. It seems, however, that Reba McEntire was a trendsetter in this department; she had blush blindness 25 years ago. At the "Elizabeth Taylor: A Musical Celebration" TV special back in 2000, McEntire opted for some very high contrast makeup with piled-on mascara, a bold lip, and of course, just a bit too much blush. This makeup look totally overpowered the star.
Her extra-plucked eyebrow ACM Awards look
The '90s were a very different time, especially when it came to hair and makeup, so we can't blame Reba McEntire for embracing the trends of the moment at the 1992 ACM Awards. Still, the circumstances of this makeup look don't change the fact that it was possibly her worst ever. From her foundation and pink blush to her brown eyebrows and grey eyeshadow, basically every bit of makeup she had on was the wrong color for her. And, pairing her lack of signature bangs with those overly plucked brows didn't help, either.