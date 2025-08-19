Reba McEntire Hairstyles That Completely Missed The Mark (We Had To Look Twice)

Country music superstar Reba McEntire has had quite the hair transformation, rocking some truly bold styles over the course of her lengthy career. But nobody bats a thousand, and when you're someone like McEntire, who is constantly swinging for the fences when it comes to her looks, you're bound to whiff now and again. Granted, we should point out that some of McEntire's missteps aren't hers alone. The "Fancy" singer has been open about the fact that she hasn't always had full control over her hair.

For example, she apparently had to fight her management team tooth and nail to be able to cut her hair short back in the 90s. And even then, they apparently forced her to wear a wig for months on end before giving her the green light to debut her new look. More to the point, it wasn't always easy for McEntire to push back against all the micromanaging and to put her foot down when it came to how she was presented. "It took me a while to gain that confidence to stand up to a professional stylist, hair and makeup person, and say, 'That's not me. I don't like that,'" McEntire told People in 2024.

Be that as it may, the fact remains that McEntire has worn some truly embarrassing hairstyles that will likely continue to haunt her. With that in mind, here are some Reba McEntire hairstyles that missed the mark so much that we had to do a double-take.