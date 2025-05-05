Marjorie Taylor Greene's Cringe Date With Brian Glenn Makes Their Age Gap Look Worse

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to embarrassing moments, but her recent Instagram post might need to be added to her ever-growing list. On May 3, Greene shared a photo of her and her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, dining at a restaurant. "Saturday date night in Rome, Georgia," she captioned, "and it's always so good to be out of the swamp and be back home with normal America!" She probably felt like she ate with that comment, but the post ended up backfiring.

Many of the responses on social media were brutal. "I think he actually might be more cringe [than] her which is an accomplishment," wrote one person. Some people called them names, and others asked Glenn why he wasn't wearing a suit — referring to Glenn asking Volodymyr Zelenskyy the same question when the Ukrainian president met with President Donald Trump in February 2025.

Glenn is a right-wing reporter who was first linked to Greene back in October 2022, and their relationship has blossomed from there, though they have tried to keep their age-gap romance on the down low. According to an April 2025 report from Daily Mail, Glenn is 55 years old (other outlets claim he is 56), five years older than Greene. The Georgia native is 50 at the time of this writing. Glenn's age is a little harder to track down. When Greene shared a big birthday post for her squeeze on Facebook on November 1, 2024, she made sure not to mention his age. However, Glenn didn't offer Greene the same courtesy, announcing her age in his 2023 birthday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to her.