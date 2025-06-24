Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

Kimberly Guilfoyle has not only undergone a complete style transformation over the past two decades, but her makeup style has also drastically changed. While this usually results in more sophisticated and refined looks for most people, the opposite is true for Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée, who continues to make fashion and makeup mistakes that she should have long ditched. However, it wasn't just her outfit and beauty choices that took a wrong turn after she joined the MAGA-sphere and began dating Donald Jr. in 2018.

For years now, Guilfoyle has been dogged by plastic surgery rumors that only grow worse each time she shares a photo from her pre-Trump days. In June 2025, an innocent birthday tribute on Instagram Story featuring a throwback photo of her old face put her rumored plastic surgery on blast. She also had social media users doing a double-take in 2015 due to her unrecognizable look in old pics from her days as a fashion and lingerie model in the '80s and '90s.

While she's never copped to going under the knife for facial tweaks, some experts believe that several changes in Guilfoyle's appearance can be attributed to cosmetic work. "I think initially [Guilfoyle] started out with Botox to her forehead, crow's feet around her eyes, and glabella area, as well as good skin care. I believe over time she has continued to add to this, using fillers in an effort to improve bone structure and maintain the youthful, desired inverted-triangle appearance from her mid-face to her chin," Dr. Dennis Schimpf, a South Carolina-based board-certified plastic surgeon, told Glam.

For those who want to see what the former Fox News host looked like before her dramatic transformation, check out these photos of Kimberly Guilfoyle that make us miss her pre-plastic surgery face.