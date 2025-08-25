Kaitlan Collins Flaunts Killer Legs In Breezy Outfit That's Worlds Away From Her CNN Look
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins seems to show off her killer legs any chance she gets. Yet, she doesn't exactly get a lot of opportunities while she's at work on the air on CNN. So, it's easy to see why she would spend her relaxing summer vacation flaunting her gams and looking easy breezy. Collins' recent Instagram post showed off her vacation wardrobe, and it's clear that she's getting some much-needed time off and looking great while doing it.
Whether you're a Collins fan or you're one of the people who can't stand the reporter, most of us can agree that she deserves some time away to rest and recharge. Based on her post on social media from August 24, it's clear that she got just that on a recent trip to Portugal. She captioned the photo carousel "Portugirl" and showed off her colorful outfits, the beautiful scenery, and plenty of other snapshots from special moments during her trip. Yet, one photo may have caught folks' attention not because of how it showed off the sights from her vacation, but rather, because of how it showed off her long legs.
Kaitlan Collins ditched her usual professional attire for a laidback look
While abroad, Kaitlan Collins sported at least one rare risqué outfit that we definitely wouldn't see her rocking on CNN. The chief White House correspondent wore white striped mini shorts with a cropped black button-down shirt. She accessorized with on-trend mesh Mary Janes, a straw hat, and white sunglasses for undeniable vacation vibes. It was easy to see that Collins wasn't worried about covering up like she usually is while at work. Instead, she went extra casual and ditched her typical dresses for a midriff-baring look that showed off her tanned and toned legs and relaxed summer vibes.
Collins has undergone a glamorous transformation since joining CNN in 2017, and these days, we're used to seeing her in simple, sleek professional looks. It's clear, though, that Collins knows how to rock a comfy, casual 'fit just as well when the occasion calls for it. And, a sunny vacation is definitely the perfect time for a laidback, leggy look like this one.