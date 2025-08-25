Kaitlan Collins Flaunts Killer Legs In Breezy Outfit That's Worlds Away From Her CNN Look

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins seems to show off her killer legs any chance she gets. Yet, she doesn't exactly get a lot of opportunities while she's at work on the air on CNN. So, it's easy to see why she would spend her relaxing summer vacation flaunting her gams and looking easy breezy. Collins' recent Instagram post showed off her vacation wardrobe, and it's clear that she's getting some much-needed time off and looking great while doing it.

Whether you're a Collins fan or you're one of the people who can't stand the reporter, most of us can agree that she deserves some time away to rest and recharge. Based on her post on social media from August 24, it's clear that she got just that on a recent trip to Portugal. She captioned the photo carousel "Portugirl" and showed off her colorful outfits, the beautiful scenery, and plenty of other snapshots from special moments during her trip. Yet, one photo may have caught folks' attention not because of how it showed off the sights from her vacation, but rather, because of how it showed off her long legs.