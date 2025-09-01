Here's What Jackie Kennedy Used To Eat In A Day

If there's one thing to know about the Kennedys, it's that they were very wealthy. Jackie had one ritual in particular that was indicative of a privileged life — she ate breakfast in bed. While living in the White House, the former first lady had her breakfast delivered to her while she was still in her pajamas. What was on her plate? According to a handwritten note Jackie gave to the Kennedys' former personal chef, Tania Herbst, the first lady requested orange juice, coffee, skim milk, toast, and a boiled egg for breakfast. Though Herbst was the family's chef prior to their stint in the White House, records indicate that Jackie's breakfast didn't change much throughout her adult life.

There were strict instructions for John F. Kennedy's breakfast, too, though he probably didn't eat in bed. JFK had poached eggs on toast, bacon, orange juice, and coffee, a meal he ate every morning until his very last day. While the Kennedys were extremely wealthy, they weren't spending all their money on food. Jackie once left Herbst a note telling her to spend less on groceries. "After the gentleman has left watch out for the expenses for food, the 'bills' feel way too high — you have to economize. I want to do a rerun of $75 a month — while we're away — it'll start with August ... I'll make up the difference when I get home," Jackie wrote in the note.