Hidden Meanings: Kate Middleton Outfits That Meant More Than You Realized

Catherine, Princess of Wales has stepped out in numerous gorgeous, elegant, and show-stopping outfits through the years, cementing her status as a royal fashion icon. But what separates Kate Middleton from other style stars is that she dresses with purpose consistently, using her fashion choices to pay tribute to an important figure or group, support a cause, send a message, or show solidarity. She hasn't always had success with this. For example, her attempt at honoring the Solomon Islands with her dress during a 2012 visit went horribly wrong and later became one of her most inappropriate outfits ever. But after more than a decade as a member of the British royal family, Kate has clearly mastered subtle sartorial messaging.

It could be as simple as donning an outfit by a designer who hails from the country she's touring or wearing a meaningful accessory to an important event as a way to pay homage. This was the hidden message behind Kate's decision to wear a brooch once owned by Queen Elizabeth II to the late monarch's coffin procession in September 2022. Even the colors of Kate's ensembles can hold a special meaning. For instance, the Princess of Wales might have subtly shown her strong bond with and expressed her love for her husband William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, when she chose to wear blue — a color associated with the Wales family — for a 2024 video announcing that she is cancer-free.

From her Trooping the Colour 2025 look to her many fashion tributes to Princess Diana, here are Kate Middleton's outfits that meant more than you realized.