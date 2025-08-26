Rare Glimpse Of Kate Middleton's New Look Features Bold Change To Her Hair Color

Since entering the spotlight and joining the royal family, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always delighted fans with her fashionable looks and beautiful, auburn hair. The inimitable Kate Middleton has undergone a gorgeous hair transformation over the years as she developed her trademark look. However, it seems Kate is trying out a bold new style with a surprising change to her iconic locks.

Kate debuted a striking, brighter blonde 'do while spending time with her family in Scotland on August 24, 2025. Kate was photographed sitting alongside her husband, William, Prince of Wales, after an outing at Crathie Kirk, a parish church right near Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where the royals are currently staying on vacation. Her cascading blonde hair glistened in the sun as William drove, with their children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales — sitting in the back. When snapshots were shared to a fan page on Facebook, one supporter commented, "Nice colour Kate."

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

While it's a remarkably different color for Kate, there's no denying that going blonde certainly works for the chic royal. Kate has had no shortage of gorgeous royal hairstyles over the years, and this latest look might rank high on the list, for its uniquely summery vibes alone. Perhaps the bright blonde 'do is the perfect way to celebrate the big change the family is undergoing as they prepare to move to a new home after a challenging few years.