Rare Glimpse Of Kate Middleton's New Look Features Bold Change To Her Hair Color
Since entering the spotlight and joining the royal family, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always delighted fans with her fashionable looks and beautiful, auburn hair. The inimitable Kate Middleton has undergone a gorgeous hair transformation over the years as she developed her trademark look. However, it seems Kate is trying out a bold new style with a surprising change to her iconic locks.
Kate debuted a striking, brighter blonde 'do while spending time with her family in Scotland on August 24, 2025. Kate was photographed sitting alongside her husband, William, Prince of Wales, after an outing at Crathie Kirk, a parish church right near Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where the royals are currently staying on vacation. Her cascading blonde hair glistened in the sun as William drove, with their children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales — sitting in the back. When snapshots were shared to a fan page on Facebook, one supporter commented, "Nice colour Kate."
While it's a remarkably different color for Kate, there's no denying that going blonde certainly works for the chic royal. Kate has had no shortage of gorgeous royal hairstyles over the years, and this latest look might rank high on the list, for its uniquely summery vibes alone. Perhaps the bright blonde 'do is the perfect way to celebrate the big change the family is undergoing as they prepare to move to a new home after a challenging few years.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up for a big move
The past few years have been very difficult for Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales, as they've navigated health challenges and increased tabloid scrutiny. Thankfully, on Instagram in January 2025, Kate Middleton announced that her cancer was in remission after months of treatment, and it looked like the year was going to be an exciting one for a cancer-free Kate. Now, the princess' blonde hair transformation comes just as she and her husband are leaving some of their tragic memories behind as they move to a new home.
As a source told The Sun UK in August, the family are looking for an emotional clean slate as they leave Adelaide Cottage, which sat on the grounds of Windsor Castle, and move into their new home, Forest Lodge. " ... over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times," a source told the outlet. "Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."
The source went on to say that the Prince and Princess of Wales are looking at their new house as their "forever home." What better way to commemorate a big life change than with a big hair change? It's possible Kate's dazzling, summery look is an insight into how excited she is for her family's next big royal adventure.