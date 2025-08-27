Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's Age Gap Is More Obvious Than Ever In Awkward Vacation Selfie

If you thought Ainsley Earhardt's massive age gap with Sean Hannity gave major Karoline Leavitt vibes before, wait until you see the "Fox & Friends" co-host's latest Instagram post. Earhardt clearly wanted to show off some photos of family fun to the world, but it was her noticeable age gap with Hannity that stole the show instead.

On August 26, 48-year-old Earhardt shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram captioned, "Summer vacation with the entire family." The entire family includes her 63-year-old fiancé, Hannity. Early in the slideshow, Earhardt included a pic of her and Hannity smiling together in sunglasses. Luckily for Earhardt, she was glowing in the photo and looked even younger than she is. Unluckily for her, though, this highlighted just how much older than her Hannity really is.

Sure, Earhardt's 15-year age gap with her hubby-to-be is only half the length of fellow MAGA gal Leavitt's age gap with her husband. It seems, however, that Earhardt is taking a page from Leavitt's book by accidentally putting her major age gap on blast with a not-so-flattering social media post.