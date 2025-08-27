Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity's Age Gap Is More Obvious Than Ever In Awkward Vacation Selfie
If you thought Ainsley Earhardt's massive age gap with Sean Hannity gave major Karoline Leavitt vibes before, wait until you see the "Fox & Friends" co-host's latest Instagram post. Earhardt clearly wanted to show off some photos of family fun to the world, but it was her noticeable age gap with Hannity that stole the show instead.
On August 26, 48-year-old Earhardt shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram captioned, "Summer vacation with the entire family." The entire family includes her 63-year-old fiancé, Hannity. Early in the slideshow, Earhardt included a pic of her and Hannity smiling together in sunglasses. Luckily for Earhardt, she was glowing in the photo and looked even younger than she is. Unluckily for her, though, this highlighted just how much older than her Hannity really is.
Sure, Earhardt's 15-year age gap with her hubby-to-be is only half the length of fellow MAGA gal Leavitt's age gap with her husband. It seems, however, that Earhardt is taking a page from Leavitt's book by accidentally putting her major age gap on blast with a not-so-flattering social media post.
Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship often sparks questions and criticism
Despite the old-looking elephant in the room in Ainsley Earhardt's summer vacation slideshow, the Fox News personality raked in quite a few positive comments. Still, there were a few not-so-complimentary comments, as well, including one that said what was on everyone's mind: "Sean looks like your grandpa." Comments like this one may be one of the reasons why Earhardt and Sean Hannity typically try to keep their relationship private. The pair reportedly dated for years in what a source called "an open secret," per People. When the news finally formally broke, Hannity was clear that this didn't mean the world would be seeing much PDA from him. In a statement, he said, "I do not discuss my personal life in public."
Despite keeping things between them private, in December 2024, they did announce that they were engaged. Yet, the fact that they're on the road to making things official hasn't stopped folks from believing that Earhardt and Hannity's relationship won't last. And, while we can't predict the future, we do know that a major age gap doesn't make relationships any easier — especially when the whole world is commenting on it.