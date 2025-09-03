The Truth About Rachael Ray's Feud With Oprah

It's no secret that several celebrities just don't like Rachael Ray. The former Food Network star has accumulated many adversaries in her decades-long career on television and in the food industry — the late Anthony Bourdain once called her the antithesis of the ever-beloved Julia Child. Ray has been pretty much unfazed by all the noise, but the whispers of one particular feud drove her to publicly squash the rumors.

Speculations about beef between Ray and fellow talk show mogul Oprah Winfrey swirled on the internet in 2008. It wasn't long before Ray was compelled to say something. On an episode of "The Rachael Ray Show" later that year, Winfrey's bestie, Gayle King, mentioned the scuttlebutt. "I read something that you two were fighting. I know that's not true," she told Ray (via Today). The EVOO coiner went on to say that she hadn't even spoken to Winfrey in a while, much less pick a fight with her. "We had written each other sweet notes, it was her birthday and I sent her snack of the day and she sent me a note," Ray said of the time the rumors hit.

Ray compared the rumors to the nastiest rumors about her love life with husband Jon Cusimano, saying that she can normally shrug them off. However, she said, "The one with Oprah just broke my heart. It really did. It killed me, I'm like,'No! We like each other!'"